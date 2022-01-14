On January 15, 2022, India will celebrate 74th Indian Army Day in New Delhi. The day is celebrated with parades and military shows in New Delhi as well as the headquarters. On January 15, 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander in Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British commander in Chief of India. Since then, this day is marked as a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens. As you pay respect to the soldiers of the country, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy Army Day 2022. Here is a collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to your friends and relatives. Army Day in India 2022: Know Date, Significance, History of Day KM Cariappa Became First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

On this day, the Army Day parade is conducted in the Cariappa parade ground in the Delhi cantonment area every year. During the parade, Gallantry awards and Sena medals are also awarded. Appreciating the Jawan of the country for their bravery and hard work, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to all the army men in your contact list to make them feel special on this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Indian Army Day Always Reminds Us of All Our Heroes Who Stand Strong To Keep Us Safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Indian Army Day by Saluting All the Army Men for Their Bravery, Dedication and Patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Born To Fight, Trained To Kill, Prepared To Die, but Never Will. Happy Indian Army Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour or Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride, Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Proud To Be an Indian. Salute Our Soldiers on Indian Army Day!

Even after the Independence, the Indian Army was in control of the British hands. After the restoration of the country in 1949, the Indian Army also came under the control of the Indian commander in Chief. Since then, the Prime Minister of the country greets the country's soldiers and appreciates them soldiers to protect and defend the country. As you observe 74th Indian Army Day this year, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to all your friends and relatives and wish them Happy Army Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Army Day 2022!

