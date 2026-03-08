New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has issued a high-priority public advisory for investors. The exchange has warned against a fraudulent deepfake video that has once again begun circulating across various social media and messaging platforms.

This is not the first time this video has appeared. Despite previous efforts to scrub the content from the internet, the BSE noted that the fraudulent footage has "resurfaced multiple times."

Also Read | Anthropic AI Model Detects 14 High-Severity Firefox Security Flaws in 2 Weeks Outpacing Global Research Community.

"BSE Limited has become aware that a previously circulated fraudulent deepfake video has once again resurfaced across multiple social media and messaging platforms," said BSE.

Bombay Stock Exchange released an official statement today informing that "The video falsely features Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director & CEO, BSE, and claims to offer stock market tips and investment advice."

Also Read | Is India vs New Zealand Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Available on DD Sports?.

BSE categorically clarifies that the video is fake, manipulated and maliciously created using deepfake technology to mislead investors. The claims made in the video, including promises of extraordinary returns and invitations to join WhatsApp groups for stock tips, are completely false and intended to defraud the public.

BSE reiterates that neither Ramamurthy nor any BSE official provides stock tips or investment recommendations.

Additionally, BSE officials do not operate or endorse WhatsApp, Telegram, or similar groups offering investment advice, the statement noted.

While BSE is taking all necessary steps to remove such content, including working closely with law enforcement agencies and relevant platforms, such fraudulent videos have resurfaced multiple times across social media.

BSE also informed that the investors and public must be vigilant towards such posts on social media.

"In today's digital and social media environment, investors and the public must remain vigilant and not believe or act upon such misleading content and false claims."

"For authentic information and updates, investors are advised to follow only the official BSE website and verified BSE social media handles," the release added.

"Stay vigilant. Do not fall prey to deepfake investment scams." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)