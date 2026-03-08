The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its climax on Sunday, 8 March, as defending champions India take on New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match, scheduled for an evening start, sees Suryakumar Yadav’s side aiming for a historic third title on home soil against a resilient Black Caps unit led by Mitchell Santner. MS Dhoni Arrives in Ahmedabad Ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final (Watch Video).

Is India vs New Zealand Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Final Available on DD Sports?

The IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final match will be broadcast live on DD Sports. However, under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, this free telecast is legally restricted to DD Free Dish and terrestrial network users.

Supporters watching via private DTH services (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV) or through commercial cable operators will find the DD Sports feed blacked out or replaced with alternative programming during the match. These viewers must tune into the Star Sports Network to watch the live action.

Digital and Private Satellite Options

For those without access to DD Free Dish, the tournament is being managed by JioStar (the merged entity of Reliance and Disney Star).

Television : The match is available across several Star Sports channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match? .

Digital Streaming: The JioHotstar app and website hold the exclusive digital rights in India. While the stream is not entirely free, the platform offers various mobile and premium subscription tiers to access the 4K and multi-cam feeds. India enters the final as favourites after a narrow semi-final victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium. New Zealand secured their spot with a dominant win against South Africa, setting up a repeat of the 2021 World Test Championship final. The hosts are looking to become the first team in history to successfully defend a Men's T20 World Cup title.

