Business News | BSE SME Listed Aptus Pharma Limited Doubles Revenue, Builds 250 Plus Product Portfolio, and Accelerates Multi-Vertical Expansion

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 29: In a strong phase of growth and execution, Aptus Pharma Limited has delivered a standout performance with revenue doubling and a robust increase in net profit, reflecting both scale and operational strength.

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Key Standalone Financial Highlights (Rs. In Lakhs)

Established in 2010, the company has evolved into a fast-growing pharmaceutical player focused on brand building, product expansion, and market penetration. Operating on an asset-light model through WHO-GMP certified manufacturing partners, Aptus ensures quality, scalability, and capital efficiency while maintaining agility in competitive markets.

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The company's product portfolio has expanded significantly to 250+ formulations across chronic, acute, and wellness segments, supported by continuous innovation and aggressive launches. Its business is strategically structured across key verticals, including the Rx (prescription) segment, which drives core revenues through strong doctor engagement; the OTC vertical, focused on consumer healthcare and wellness; the Global vertical, contributing through exports and related service income; and the ORBIT division, a scalable franchise-led model accelerating market penetration and expanding reach into underpenetrated regions.

This growth is backed by a strong distribution network covering 25K+ retail outlets, supported by 200+ distributors and sub-distributors, and reinforced by the trust of 10K+ doctors, enabling deeper and sustained market penetration across multiple states.

Listed on the BSE SME platform, Aptus Pharma Limited continues to strengthen its position with a clear roadmap to achieve pan-India presence by 2030, expand its manufacturing capabilities for better margins and control, and build a global footprint through its export initiatives. With its strong distribution backbone, the company may also explore entry into the retail pharmacy chain segment, further integrating its business model.

From a local player to a fast-emerging regional force, Aptus Pharma Limited is now steadily marching toward becoming a strong national-level pharmaceutical player over the next 3-5 years, backed by scale, diversification, and sustained execution.

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