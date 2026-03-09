PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9: In today's property market, I see many buyers entering with the wrong expectations. Social media, aggressive promotions, and market rumours often create the impression that real estate is about quick profits. In my experience, that mindset usually leads to disappointment.

Also Read | Why Is Stock Market Down Today?.

For me, real estate has never been about flipping properties for short-term gains. It has always been about building long-term wealth through structured and informed decisions. At Team Aman Chawla, our approach is simple -- strategy first, transaction second.

Property Is a Long-Term Game

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' CBFC Revising Committee Screening POSTPONED Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Case.

Real estate does not reward impatience. Markets move in cycles. There are growth phases, consolidation periods, and corrections. If someone enters the market expecting immediate returns, they are reacting to noise, not fundamentals.

When I advise clients, I encourage them to look at a five-to-ten-year horizon. Infrastructure development, commercial expansion, and population growth take time. But when these factors align, appreciation follows naturally. Long-term wealth is built by holding quality assets, not by constantly chasing the next opportunity.

The Difference Between Buying and InvestingMany people believe that purchasing property automatically makes them investors. I disagree. Buying is easy. Investing requires analysis.

Before recommending any property -- whether residential, commercial, or plotted development -- I ask practical questions:

* Is the location supported by genuine infrastructure growth?* Does the developer have a strong delivery record?* Is there consistent rental demand in the area?* How liquid will this asset be in the future?

These questions may not sound exciting, but they protect capital. Emotional buying, driven by marketing pressure, often leads to poor outcomes. I believe clarity should always come before commitment.

Rental Income Strengthens Stability

Capital appreciation is important, but rental income plays an equally powerful role in long-term wealth creation. A property that generates stable income allows investors to hold confidently during slower market phases.

When clients are not financially pressured, they make better long-term decisions. Over time, rental growth combined with appreciation creates a compounding effect that significantly strengthens overall returns.

This is why I often advise investors to evaluate not just the purchase price, but also income potential and holding capacity.

Infrastructure Is a True Growth Driver

In my experience, the strongest appreciation happens in areas backed by real development -- highways, metro connectivity, commercial hubs, educational institutions, and business corridors.

Speculation fades quickly. Infrastructure remains.

At Team Aman Chawla, we spend considerable time analysing growth corridors and emerging micro-markets. I prefer guiding clients towards areas with measurable structural progress rather than locations driven by temporary hype.

We do not predict sudden spikes. We look for sustainable momentum.

Avoiding Emotion-Based Decisions

One of the biggest risks in property investment is urgency. "Last few units," "price revision tomorrow," and similar messages often push buyers into rushed decisions.

I encourage clients to slow down. Real estate involves significant capital and long-term commitment. A decision made under pressure rarely aligns with long-term financial goals.

It is equally important not to become emotionally attached to a brand name. If two projects are launching in the same location, the stronger brand is not automatically the better investment. Long-term value depends on fundamentals, location growth, pricing, supply dynamics, and future infrastructure, not just reputation.

Our advisory process is designed to bring clarity. We compare options, evaluate risks, and align investments with the client's financial profile. Our objective is not to close quickly; it is to ensure the decision stands strong years later.

In addition to client advisory, I also document ongoing market shifts, infrastructure developments, and project analysis through structured video explainers on Instagram (@teamamanchawla), along with regular detailed insights on YouTube (@teamamanchawla), helping individuals and families make more informed property decisions over time.

Diversification Within Real Estate

Over the years, I have worked with first-time buyers, experienced investors, and commercial clients. One principle remains consistent -- diversification strengthens portfolios.

Residential properties may provide stability.Commercial assets may offer stronger rental yields.Plotted developments can deliver long-term capital appreciation.

There is no single formula that works for everyone. Each strategy must align with individual financial objectives, risk appetite, and liquidity planning.

Real Estate as a Foundation for Generational Wealth

Unlike many volatile investment instruments, property is tangible. It provides security, leverage, and long-term value. It can be lived in, leased, or passed on.

However, not every property builds wealth. Only the right property -- selected carefully, purchased responsibly, and held patiently -- has that potential.

I believe real estate should strengthen financial security year after year. It should not create stress or uncertainty.

Discipline Creates Results

The market will always have noise. New launches will come and go. Price predictions will rise and fall. What remains constant is the value of discipline.

Long-term wealth through real estate is built through research, patience, and responsible advisory. It is not dramatic. It is structured.

At Team Aman Chawla, our focus remains on guiding clients towards property decisions that create stability, not speculation. In a market that often prioritises speed, I prioritise sustainability because real wealth is not built overnight. It is built thoughtfully, strategically, and with a long-term vision.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)