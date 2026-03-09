The certification process for the highly anticipated political thriller Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, encountered a fresh setback today. While fans and industry insiders expected a definitive step toward the film's theatrical debut, an unexpected development at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office has stalled progress once again. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ To Undergo Censor Review on March 9, Film Likely To Release on THIS Date.

‘Jana Nayagan’ CBFC Revising Committee Screening Cancelled

The scheduled screening for the Revising Committee, which was set for 2:00 PM on March 9, 2026, did not take place as planned. According to reports from Times Now, the session was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The delay was attributed to the sudden unavailability of key committee members due to health issues. This marks yet another hurdle for the H. Vinoth-directed project, which has already missed its original January 9 release date. A new date for the review has not yet been finalized by the board.

Vijay's Ongoing Legal Challenges in Personal Life

The professional delay coincides with an intensifying legal battle in the actor's personal life. Sangeetha Sornalingam has officially moved the Chengalpattu Family Court to seek a divorce from the superstar after 27 years of marriage.

The petition, filed under the Special Marriage Act, includes allegations of "infidelity and mental cruelty." Sangeetha has also requested an interim order to secure her right to stay in their matrimonial home in Neelankarai, citing her status as a British citizen with no other permanent residence in India.

Public Appearances and Fan Response

Amidst the dual pressure of the censor row and the court case, Vijay recently made a public appearance at a high-profile wedding in Chennai. His arrival alongside a frequent co-star sparked significant social media discussion, further fueling speculation regarding the details mentioned in the divorce petition. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Farewell Film Carries Strong Political Message, Inside Reports Hint at Blockbuster Verdict.

Addressing his supporters briefly during a recent event, Vijay maintained a stoic stance. He urged his followers not to be distracted by "recent problems," stating that the issues surrounding him were not worth their time and that he would handle the situation personally.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).