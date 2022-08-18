New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV): Jhansi-based burger maestros Burger Ji, is all set to expand its presence PAN India through its franchise. Established in 2017, the renowned Burger Joint is founded by two childhood friends, Aviral Agarwal, and Mayank Saraogi.

Reuniting in 2016 after spending a year of extensive research and market study, the co-founders realized that Jhansi had no burger brands. Noting this, they decided to start India's homegrown burger brand, Burger Ji, in Jhansi. It is indeed a great start for the two bosom friends at the age of just 22 years.

Burger Ji started off with an initial investment of 14 lacs, generating a revenue of Rs 1 crore annually. Earning a monthly profit of 20-30 per cent on total sales, the company has generated more than Rs 8 crores since its inception. With this, they are planning to expand their brand pan India through their franchisees. It is going to be soon that customers from all over the country would be able to avail their finger-licking burgers and other delicacies from Burger Ji.

Aviral Agarwal, Co-Founder of Burger Ji says, "The judgemental opinions and criticisms helped in boosting up our morale. Today the situation is bad, tomorrow it can get worse, but the day after would always be THE DAY. I always believe in being motivated and never losing hope. This mindset has helped me in taking Burger Ji to new heights."

Aviral and Mayank started selling burgers stuffed with Indian ingredients at extremely pocket-friendly rates. Even after multiple criticism by people, Burger ji never stopped believing in their idea and nurtured their business for nearly 5 years and continuing.

Burger Ji adds a desi taste to its burgers, serving multiple varieties of finger-licking, and heart-warming burgers. The 'Made in India' brand is selling burgers at very affordable rates, keeping in mind the budget of burger-lovers residing in smaller cities. Selling only burgers would not help them in the long run. So, the duo decided to diversify their menu. This menu consisted of crunchy fries, grilled sandwiches, exotic wraps, desi tangy and peppy pizzas, tender garlic breads with cheese, pastas seasoned with mouth-salivating flavours, rejuvenating shakes and chilled beverages.

Mayank Saraogi, Co-Founder of Burger Ji says, "Living in India, people love having food having a modern touch in them. We in Burger Ji break this myth by serving modern burgers with a desi flavour to them. The desi touch to the intricate serving would give a soul satisfying pleasure to the burger lovers in each bite they take. Without any more delay, add a desi flavour to your burger cravings at Burger Ji."

Burger Ji is the proud owner of the tagline, 'India ka Burger'. Unlike other burger brands, they use Indian ingredients to recreate American food delicacies to give them a local taste. The brand logo is very much appealing as it creates a sense of attraction for burger lovers. The old man in the logo sitting with a burger in hand gives a desi look with a sense of what we call 'SWAG'. This desi touch to the logo grabs the attention of passersby who crave burgers. For snacking, any person would demand a good ambience. Burger Ji, apart from selling burgers, also offers a peppy and robust ambience for its customers.

The Indian burger company has sold over 15 lac burgers, providing happy customer services, and never compromising on the quality and quantity of food that they serve. Out of the 15 lac burgers, 1.5 lac units were Jigger--which is their bestselling mega-burger. Burger Ji has Zomato as their delivery partner as of now. Rated by over 15,000 satisfied customers, the burger company has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars on Zomato.

