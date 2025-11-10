VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 10: As 2025 concludes, Entrepreneur News, NAVOTRA Group's flagship business media brand released its final oct-dec quarterly edition featuring transformative entrepreneurial narratives across luxury, technology, education, and innovation sectors. This edition spotlights industry titans from skincare (Rhode, Honasa Consumer, CITTA, Indewild), real estate (Grant Cardone, Vivek Oberoi, Godrej Bliss), music (Nandini Nayal), media (Entara Media), food innovation (Boba Bhai), and wellness, essential reading for founders and business enthusiasts seeking inspiration from today's market leaders.

Also Read | iQOO 15 Likely to Offer 5 Years of OS Updates and 7 Years of Security Patches, Launching on November 26; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Varsha Kingrani & Girish Budhani: Redefining Education in Indore

With 18 years navigating luxury hospitality, real estate, and travel, Varsha Kingrani brings execution-over-theory leadership to education. She heads INSD (International Institute of Design) and BIA (Boston Institute of Analytics), Indore's first internationally certified programs in AI, data science, cybersecurity, and full-stack development. Girish Budhani contributes 17 years of travel, tourism, and real estate expertise, bringing strategic clarity and operational excellence. A NIFD graduate, his creative roots and people-first approach build scalable, future-ready institutions. Together, they form a visionary alliance blending empowerment with execution, creating pathways for students to access world-class learning and career opportunities in Indore.

Also Read | YouTube Channel 'DXPDIPAK' Shares Videos Claiming To Show Horrific Train and Air Accidents in India; Viral Clips Are AI-Generated, Says PIB.

Mohsin Margoob: Building Cybersecurity on Trust and Resilience

Mohsin Margoob, Founder & CEO of Mociber, entered cybersecurity after observing vendors offering one-size-fits-all solutions with poor delivery. Working across the USA, UK, Middle East, and India, he identified demand for customized, client-first approaches. Mociber, rebranded January 2025, specializes in cybersecurity, business continuity, and digital transformation. Every engagement is tailored to specific industry risks and strategic goals, focusing on AI-driven security and quantum resilience. Margoob left a high-paying Middle East position to restart his entrepreneurial journey, building trust through referrals and consistent delivery. Recent achievements include partnering with a US company offering patented Zero Dwell Containment solutions and committing to educate underprivileged children.

Sneha Chatterjee: Redefining Jewellery Beyond Gender and Tradition

Sneha Chatterjee, founder of Maana, entered India's competitive jewellery market creating pieces for self-expression rather than traditional occasions. Each Maana creation blends contemporary design with artisanal craftsmanship, appealing to those viewing jewellery as identity reflection, not inheritance. She made headlines appointing a male brand ambassador, redefining luxury jewellery and underscoring Maana's philosophy: style transcends gender. Beyond jewellery, Sneha built influence across wellness and skincare, collaborating with UNICEF and Josh Talks. Her venture Glow & Sip bridges skincare and coffee, offering products celebrating self-care, balance, and beauty, crafting brands that redefine luxury and self-expression for a new generation.

Ashwini Borude: Building Excellence in Beauty Services

In 2018, Ashwini Borude, a postgraduate with no salon industry exposure, stepped into entrepreneurship with a clear vision, creating a brand blending quality, care, and trust. What began as GlamQ Beauty & Hair in Pune evolved over seven years into a respected name in beauty, hair, spa, and makeup services. The COVID-19 pandemic brought unforeseen challenges, yet Ashwini's resilience turned adversity into growth. She rebuilt GlamQ prioritizing uncompromising hygiene standards, premium products, and personalized client experience. Her thoughtful digital marketing expanded brand reach and reinforced reputation. A leader valuing people as much as performance, Ashwini fostered a positive work culture. Today, GlamQ's loyal following stands as proof of her entrepreneurial spirit.

Trupti Farande-Zagade: Shaping Innovators Through AI Education

Distinguished academic and entrepreneur Trupti Farande-Zagade is Founder of A & S Powertech Enterprises and Professor of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science at Shri Ramchandra College of Engineering, Pune. An Amrutvahini College of Engineering graduate, she's built a reputation as an AI subject expert and inspiring educator. Her ability to simplify complex concepts made her a sought-after mentor, while presence on Doordarshan extended influence beyond classrooms, spreading AI awareness widely. Native of Karjat, District Ahmednagar, Trupti combines knowledge with creativity, instilling student confidence to embrace technology's future. Her venture reflects vision blending technology with business excellence, inspiring students to think beyond conventional career paths.

Sadanand Dhage: Rural Entrepreneurship Through Scientific Poultry

Postgraduate in agriculture from Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University, Parbhani, Sadanand Ganpatrao Dhage transformed his family's traditional farming into thriving poultry enterprise. Beginning with 500 birds, he established a 5,000-bird shed in 2019. The pandemic brought severe setbacks, but Dhage chose resilience over retreat. Equipped with advanced training from College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Parbhani, he embraced hygienic meat production, licensing, and direct consumer marketing. October 2020 saw him launch a modern FSSAI-registered, municipally-approved poultry retail outlet yielding consistent monthly profits of ₹40,000-₹50,000. March 2025 brought expansion to 25,000 birds, with ambitions establishing scientific poultry outlets across talukas--a model of rural entrepreneurship and self-reliant growth.

Swati Deshmukh: National Award-Winning Skill Trainer Empowering Futures

Swati Yogesh Deshmukh's journey into teaching was unplanned yet profoundly impactful. A computer engineer appointed Skill Trainer in Computer Trade under Government of Maharashtra's Directorate of Vocational Education & Training in 2010, she found her calling empowering students from diverse, marginalized backgrounds. Her classrooms hosted women empowerment programs, mental health workshops, and career guidance. During the pandemic, Swati created e-libraries, digital exam modules, YouTube lessons, and institute websites ensuring uninterrupted learning. Her students succeeded at Reliance Jio, Godrej, SAMEER IIT Mumbai, ISRO's Atal Yaan project, becoming entrepreneurs and influencers. In 2023, she received the National Award for Teachers (Best Skill Trainer). "Great things happen when you leave your comfort zone."

Hardi Oza Patel: Building Luxury Travel on Culture and Authenticity

Childhood fascination with aeroplanes at age four set Hardi Oza Patel on an unconventional entrepreneurial path. After exploring 90+ countries and every Indian state, she built Velvet Escapes, a luxury travel company refusing to treat destinations as mere checkboxes. Velvet Escapes operates on handcrafted itineraries merging luxury with cultural immersion, dining in stepwells lit by thousand mitti diyas, stays at boutique tea gardens, thematic journeys tracing the Mahabharata trail. What sets her business apart is meticulous personalization considering cultural depth, historical context, and authentic experiences, positioning Velvet Escapes as pioneer in India's experiential luxury travel segment. Her recent National Award for Women Entrepreneurs at Bhubaneshwar validates her vision proving luxury travel can be both profitable and purposeful.

Sayyam & Sunny Jain: The Visionaries Behind Ghar Soaps

Ghar Soaps, founded in 2019 by brothers Sayyam and Sunny Jain, is a rapidly growing Indian skincare brand rooted in Ayurveda and science. Starting with handcrafted, chemical-free soaps from natural ingredients like neem, turmeric, and sandalwood, their mission provides effective, safe, sustainable skincare solutions. Sayyam, a skilled digital marketer, and Sunny, handling operations, built the brand through lean direct-to-consumer model emphasizing quality and transparency. Their exceptional journey gained fame after Shark Tank India Season 2 appearance, where Aman Gupta invested ₹60 lakh for 4% equity, valuing the brand at ₹15 crore. Today, Ghar Soaps serves over a million satisfied customers, blending traditional Ayurvedic principles with modern skincare innovation prioritizing skin health and environmental sustainability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)