Business News | Captain Polyplast Limited Powers Up Growth with the Launch of Its New Ahmedabad Manufacturing Facility

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 15: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of micro irrigation solutions, with a diversified presence in the solar EPC and polymer markets, is pleased to announce the commencement of production from today at its newly constructed manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

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Key Highlights and strategic significance of the new manufacturing facility:

* Plant will enhance production capacity for micro irrigation systems such as driplines, sprinklers, and HDPE pipes

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* The facility is designed to enable in-house production of critical components, supporting backward integration

* Production now commenced, marking a significant milestone in the Company's manufacturing expansion journey

Factory spanning 70,000 sq. ft., strategically located near Ahmedabad, and successfully completed as per planned timelines. With a total land area of 3,30,000 sq. ft., the facility can serve the requirements for future capex as well.

The commissioning of the Ahmedabad plant marks a significant milestone in Captain Polyplast Limited's growth journey. By enabling in-house manufacturing of key components that were previously sourced externally, the facility is expected to meaningfully improve cost efficiencies and strengthen the Company's overall profitability profile.

The plant will further complement CPL's existing manufacturing infrastructure in Rajkot (Gujarat) and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), positioning the Company well to cater to the growing demand for micro-irrigation products across domestic and international markets.

Commenting on About Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL)

Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL) is one of the leading players in the micro-irrigation industry, specializing in the manufacturing and export of equipment for a diverse range of agricultural applications. Established

in 1997, the Company leverages over 25 years of expertise and operates manufacturing facilities in Rajkot (Gujarat) and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh). It has built a strong distribution network spanning 16 states across India and exports to markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

In recent years, CPL has diversified into the fast-growing solar EPC segment, focusing on solar water pumping systems and rooftop solar solutions, supported by strong government initiatives such as the PM-KUSUM scheme. The Company has also partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for polymer product marketing in Gujarat, further strengthening its business portfolio.

The Ahmedabad plant, which has now commenced operations, spans ~70,000 sq. ft. and is expected to enhance manufacturing efficiency and profitability by enabling in-house production of critical components, thereby improving capacity utilization.

Looking ahead, CPL aims to increase the share of commercial sales, including non-subsidy micro-irrigation, PVC pipes, and exports, to optimize working capital. It also plans to expand its domestic and international footprint, while growth in the solar EPC vertical is expected to further diversify the revenue mix.

With a strong focus on strategic partnerships, operational excellence, and product quality, CPL is well-positioned to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its leadership in the micro-irrigation and renewable energy sectors.

In FY25 (Consolidated), Captain Polyplast Limited reported Total Income of ₹ 289.77 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 35.11 Cr, and a net profit of ₹ 31.32 Cr. The milestone, Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited, said, "The commencement of production at our Ahmedabad facility is a landmark moment for the Company and a culmination of years of careful planning and execution. This plant is central to our backward integration strategy and will allow us to manufacture critical components in-house, significantly improving our cost structure and margins. The facility will also enhance our capacity to serve the growing demand in our micro-irrigation business.

We are confident that this investment will generate long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and all stakeholders. With a strong distribution network, favourable policy tailwinds, and now an expanded and more efficient manufacturing base, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory in the years ahead."

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