New Delhi [India], February 13: Embarking on a groundbreaking venture, renowned producer Sunny Shah is set to make his directorial debut with the much-anticipated feature film, 'Hindi-Vindi.' This cinematic endeavor not only marks Shah's foray into the director's chair but also stands as one of the pioneering Indo-Australian collaborations.

The film boasts an extraordinary cast featuring the legendary Neena Gupta, the charismatic Mihir Ahuja (of Archies fame), and the multi-talented Guy Sebastian, who takes on his first acting role. Directed by Ali Sayed and co-written by Jay Sharma and Ali Sayed, 'Hindi-Vindi' promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, with a powerhouse ensemble poised to captivate audiences on a global scale.

This ambitious project is a result of the combined efforts of 24six films (Sydney), led by Aniket Deshkar, and Shah Entertainment Media (Mumbai). The musical composition, overseen by Javed-Mohsin, and the editing prowess of Steven Bernard promise to create a symphony of emotions, music, and captivating imagery behind the scenes.

Beyond being a mere movie, 'Hindi-Vindi' transcends boundaries, serving as an international exploration of cross-cultural storytelling and synergy. As the cameras roll in Sydney, the film is poised to weave a tapestry of emotions that resonates with audiences worldwide.

