Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), one of India's fast-growing sustainable transit media companies, has received purchase orders from a leading multinational mobility and technology platform operating in India for the execution of large-scale advertising and brand promotion campaigns across multiple cities.

Order Scope & Execution

Under the purchase orders, the Company will undertake Below-The-Line (BTL) and Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising campaigns across 8 key urban markets. The mandate includes the deployment of auto backs, bus wraps, cab wraps, and other high-visibility outdoor advertising formats, designed to enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement across major city locations.

The aggregate value of the purchase orders stands at approximately ₹7.17 crore, with the campaign execution expected to be completed over a period of approximately two months.

Business Impact

The orders involve the large-scale deployment of transit media and outdoor advertising formats across 8 cities, further strengthening Cash Ur Drive's position in the transit media and OOH advertising segment. The mandate also reflects the Company's continued engagement with leading corporate and technology-driven clients seeking impactful mobility-led advertising solutions.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Raghu Khanna, Managing Director and Chairman, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, said: "Transit media continues to gain traction as brands look for effective ways to reach consumers across busy urban routes. We remain focused on strengthening our network and execution capabilities to support this growing opportunity."

