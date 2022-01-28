New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE and CISCE will conduct their CBSE Term 2 / ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022 in March or April.

With a lot of confusion bugging regarding the mode and paper pattern of the exams, students are a bit anxious.

Covid-19 cases are rising in the country at an exponential pace. Considering the present scenario, the CBSE board is all set to release their sample papers.

But, instead of waiting for the new guidelines, students should start preparing for their board exams with the assistance of question banks and sample papers that experts recommend.

Question banks and sample papers released

Students can easily get the question bank of the desired subject from the market for both CBSE Term 2 and ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022.

These question banks will act as one of the greatest pools of questions and help in steady preparation for the upcoming board exams.

Students can even get the sample papers to check their preparation and see whether they are working in the right direction or not.

Students can check the Oswaal CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 2022 For Term 2 Board Exams 2022 that are designed according to the latest guidelines of the CBSE and ICSE as of now.

For any other updates regarding the sample papers, students should keep on checking the official website.

Last 60 days preparation tips

Approximately 60 days are left for the upcoming board exams. The date sheets will soon be released on the official website.

Students can enhance their preparation by adopting a 60-day meticulous and advanced preparation strategy as discussed below.

1. Divide the syllabus

To score well in the upcoming CBSE Term 2 and ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022, the proper knowledge of the syllabus is a must. CBSE and ICSE are following a bifurcated syllabus approach for this academic session.

Students can easily download the syllabus from the official website in pdf format and divide the time required to cover the entire syllabus.

Make sure to leave sufficient days for the revision and practice to score well in the exams.

2. Refer question bank

After completing every chapter, students should check the important questions of that chapter from the question banks.

This will not only help prepare the chapters perfectly but will also give an idea about the important topics that need to be covered.

3. Practice with sample papers

Sample papers are precisely designed according to the paper pattern and marking scheme.

If the students solve these sample papers in a time-bound fashion, then they can easily have an analysis of their performance. This will leave them with the generous time to work upon their weak areas.

Students can even check out the Oswaal CBSE ICSE ISC Term 2/Semester 2 Class 10 & 12 Sample Papers 2022 for Board Exams 2022 that are dedicatedly designed to cover every typology like:

Oswaal CBSE ICSE ISC Term 2/Semester 2 Class 10 & 12 Sample Papers 2022 contain10 Sample Papers in each subject. 5 solved & 5 Self-Assessment Papers

Includes all latest typologies of Questions as specified in the latest CBSE Board Sample Paper for Term-II Exam released on 14th January 2022

On-Tips Notes & Revision Notes for Quick Revision

The CBSE ICSE ISC Term 2/Semester 2 Class 10 & 12 Sample Question Papers 2022 comprise Mind Maps for better learning

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 for Board Exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3KSC6SE

Here is the recommended link for ICSE Semester 2 Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 for Semester 2 Board Exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3KTLYLS

Here is the recommended link for ISC Semester 2 Specimen Sample Papers Class 12 for Board exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3o2uovl

4. Take proper rest

In the race of excelling in the board exams, students should not neglect their health. Proper diet and sleep should be taken to increase productivity and performance.

This will even help to get rid of the unnecessary stress and anxiety.

Final Thoughts

Students preparing for the CBSE Term 2 and ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022 must keep a proper tab of question banks and sample papers.

The date sheets of the exams will soon be released on the official website.

For further updates, keep on checking the official website and stay tuned!!

If you don't know the right way to solve sample papers, then you read about it here!

