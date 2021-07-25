New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/Oswaal Books): After announcing a special assessment scheme for 2021-22 exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now released the syllabus for classes 9 to 12.

This academic year will be divided into two terms- term 1 and term 2. Each term will cover and assess 50% of the syllabus. Moreover, unlike ever before, term 1 exams will be purely MCQ-based.

Term 2 exams will be either subjective or be MCQ-based, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country at that time. The syllabus has also been rationalized. These steps will prove to be very helpful for students who were worried about getting burdened with more syllabus and lengthier exams.

The term-wise syllabus for 2021-22 has been put on the official CBSE website. You can check out your syllabus right now by clicking here. Term 1 exams will take place in November-December, and term 2 will happen in March-April.

With so many new updates, students will have to update their preparation for board exams 2021-22. Below are a few points that will help you score more in term 1 of board exams 2021-22.

Aim higher- You have more potential than you realize. Start taking small steps right from the start to see your results take a big leap later. With consistent and targeted practice, you can unleash your capacity and achieve remarkable results.

