New Delhi, February 14: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a crucial advisory for Class 10 and 12 students ahead of the CBSE Board Exams 2026, set to begin on February 17. Over 46 lakh students from across India and 26 countries abroad are scheduled to appear for the examinations this year.

As per the official notice, exams will commence at 10:30 AM, and entry to examination centres will be permitted only until 10:00 AM IST. Students have been strictly advised to reach their respective centres well in advance to avoid last minute inconvenience.

Traffic Advisory During CBSE Board Exams 2026

CBSE cautioned that several national and international summits, high level meetings, and other major programmes are scheduled during the examination period. These events may lead to traffic congestion, route diversions, and delays in different parts of the country. CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Out: Know How To Download CBSE Board Exams Hall Tickets.

Students and parents are urged to plan their travel by keeping local traffic conditions, weather, and distance in mind. Schools have also been directed to actively guide students and parents to ensure timely arrival on all exam days. CBSE has recommended that students visit their examination centres in advance to familiarise themselves with the route. CBSE Board Exams 2026 Date: Class 10 and 12 Timetable Released, Exams to Begin February 17 With Single Shift; Check Details.

Key Changes in CBSE Board Exams 2026

To strengthen the examination and evaluation process, CBSE has introduced three major reforms this year:

• Second Board Examination for Class 10

• On Screen Marking system for Class 12

• Division of Science and Social Studies question papers for Class 10

The board recently conducted a live webcast to explain the conduct of the 2026 examinations and the implementation of the On Screen Marking system. The session saw participation from principals, teachers, and stakeholders nationwide.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, detailed the evaluation process, digital assessment benefits, and the responsibilities of parents during the examination period. Emphasising preparedness, he stated that the examination will test everyone’s knowledge, readiness, and responsiveness.

Highlighting CBSE’s reform driven approach, he underscored the vision of smart exams and smarter evaluation backed by technology to ensure transparency, efficiency, and smooth coordination throughout the Board Exams 2026.

