New Delhi, July 23: A website link for CBSE 10th result 2021 is going viral on social media with class 10 students wondering whether their results have been declared. However, an official of the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE told a news channel that the website link "must be" fake. The official clarified that the CBSE had not made any announcement regarding the class 10 result. Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022: CBSE Announces Special Assessment Scheme, Academic Session To Be Split Into Two Terms.

The website link – https://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/Class10th21.htm – is shared by many students on social media with a question if the CBSE 10th result 2021 has been declared officially. The viral link leads to a page which appears to have been developed by the CBSE for class 10 result declaration. The page asks for credentials such as roll number, centre number, school number and admit card IDs. UGC Guidelines for Exams and Academic Calendar 2021–22: First-Year Admissions To Complete by September 30, New Session To Begin From October 1; Check Important Dates Here.

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Fake Link:

Has CBSE class 10 results released? I was checking casually got this.. plz confirm.. I am though class 12 student.. CBSE, #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/4f7aHxtKJG — Ash (@ashybcci) July 23, 2021

Apparently, the link and page don't belong to the CBSE. Here it may be noted that the official CBSE 10th result 2021 notifications will be released on the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will be displayed on cbseresults.nic.in. DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in - also also show the CBSE class 10 results.

The CBSE did not hold class 10 examination in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The results will based on an alternative assessment scheme. The assessment results were expected by July 20 but it has been delayed.

Meanwhile, the board has announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 exams for next year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, splitting the academic session into two terms. The plans by the board come against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic which forced the cancellation of board exams of some subjects last year and complete cancellation of board exams this year.

