New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Diwali is just around the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate the festival of light with much fanfare. The streets are adorned with twinkling lights, houses are decked up with diyas, rangoli and there is an air of festivity all around, marking the arrival of the festival of lights-Diwali.

Along with the ethnic clothes, jewellery and preparation of traditional sweets and savouries, a big part of the celebration is making rangolis.

One of the most traditional art forms showcased during Diwali festival is Rangoli; which is drawn to bring good luck and prosperity in the house. Rangoli has always been a symbol of religious and cultural beliefs and is believed to ward off evil. But, the most important reason for decorating rangoli outside one's home, is to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

This Diwali GFTBX unboxes the most exclusive and unmatched collection of Beautiful Rangoli Stencil Kits for its customer at a very reasonable price. The latest collection is available on Amazon India for its customers.

GFTBX offers one of the widest ranges of collection that includes Rangoli Making Kit, Rangoli Stencil Kits and Rangoli Colors. Rangoli Stencil Kit includes six different colours with different stencil design and patterns. The patterns include Flower Diya Rangoli Kit, Peacock Happy Diwali Kit, Ganesh Diya Rangoli Kit, Radha Krishna Rangoli Kit, Shubh Deepawali Rangoli Kit.

There is a plethora of Rangoli option available in the newly launched kits, which the customers can order in a very smooth and quick manner. Taking it a step forward this year and providing easy access to customers, now the products are available on India's largest ecommerce platform Amazon.in. Also, GFTBX offers per cent discount coupon on the entire range.

"Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over and evil. In hindsight, it seems as though this year has been nothing short of a year of triumphs, a year where we didn't allow the consequences of the pandemic to crush our spirits. It has been a year that helped us discover our strengths. GFTBX would like to take the spirits of our customers and festivity a step further as we launch the most exclusive collection of GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits," said Vikram Pratap, the CEO of GFTBX, while commenting on the launch.

"We are very excited to bring the newly launched GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits to our customers across India and provide them an easy and convenient access through Amazon India. GFTBX Rangoli Stencil Kits bundles products together as per the needs and requirement of the customer," Vikram Pratap added.

"Furthermore, we have made shopping, a safe and convenient matter for people by providing a safe payment gateway and efficient Rakhi delivery in India and worldwide. This way, we have created the ease of shopping anytime, anywhere," he further said.

GFTBX, has highly efficient and experienced customer support to guide and assist the customers regarding the choice of gift products. The company customizes the gifts exactly as per the preferences of the customers and offers many different choices and variety in designs.

The services of the company extend throughout India with the facility of express delivery. In times like these, when customers avoid going out, one can get the gifts delivered at one's doorstep with a single click.

