Television beauty Rashami Desai is in no mood to stop! Well, we are talking in reference to her style fiesta on Instagram which the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been sharing since day one of Navratri. From grey, orange, white to blue, the babe has been making her fans fall in love with her fashion everyday. And well, October 22, 2020, was also no different as she added one more picture to her Insta feed and we are mesmerised by her aura. The actress followed the colour code of Navratri and this time opted for a yellow ghagra-choli combo and looked alluring. Navratri 2020 Day 5 Colour Blue: Rashami Desai Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous As She Turns Into ‘UP Ki Beauty’ (View Pics).

Rashmi's desi outfit is from the house of Kushal. Elaborating on her look, it comprises of a blouse and lehenga with intricate details on both the pieces. However, the best part about the attire is that the monotony of colour yellow gets distracted by the dupatta which is in shade pink. Further, subtle makeup, bangles and ofcourse huge earrings, is how she rounded her look. Not to miss, the curled up hairdo which goes extremely well with the Indian dress. Navratri 2020 Day 3 Colour White: Rashami Desai Looks Like An Apsara In Her Recent Traditional Avatar (View Pics).

Check It Out Below:

Rashami Desai surely knows how to grab the attention this festive season. The actress enjoys 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Talking about Desai's style sense in general it's not over the top nor it's mediocre. A scroll through her IG and you would see how she loves to play with different colours when it comes to fashion. Keep slaying, girl. Stay tuned!

