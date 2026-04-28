Business News | Centrum Air Launches Next-Generation Airline Retailing and Distribution Platform Powered by Verteil

VMPL

Tashkent [Uzbekistan]/ Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 28: Centrum Air, Uzbekistan's largest private air carrier and part of Centrum Holding, today announced the launch of its next-generation retailing and distribution platform powered by Verteil Technologies. The deployment includes a Centrum-branded NDC API Gateway and NDC Agency Portal, both underpinned by a core Order Management System (OMS) that provides the platform's foundational capabilities. This architecture creates a modern airline-owned technology foundation to support Centrum Air's retailing, distribution, and seller connectivity strategy.

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Built on IATA's modern Offer and Order based retailing principles, the platform will help Centrum Air accelerate its NDC journey while giving the airline greater control over how its products are created, distributed, and serviced across channels. The launch marks a key milestone in Centrum Air's evolution toward a more agile, modern retailing model.

Platform Overview: With this deployment, Centrum Air now operates a unified technology stack that brings together airline controlled NDC connectivity, order management, and agency servicing in a single branded environment. Verteil served as the technology provider and implementation partner for the solution, reinforcing its role not only as a leading NDC aggregator, but as an airline IT provider enabling the next phase of modern airline retailing.

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A standout capability of the platform is its ability to support fully automated seller onboarding, allowing Centrum Air to rapidly and safely activate both IATA and non-IATA travel sellers. This eliminates the traditional complexity and long lead times associated with distribution expansion. Also, this gives the airline a scalable way to grow agency reach across both established and high-growth markets while maintaining commercial control.

Payments and Distribution: The new platform also supports a more flexible transaction environment by enabling multiple payment and settlement models, including BSP, card-based payments, and newer alternative payment methods suited for cross-border and agency-driven use cases. This gives Centrum Air a stronger foundation to expand distribution while improving the flexibility with which transactions are controlled, processed, and settled across markets.

In parallel with powering Centrum Air's branded retailing and distribution stack, Verteil will also enable Centrum Air content on the Verteil Aggregator platform, extending the airline's reach to Verteil's global network of connected travel agencies and sellers. Together, the deployment positions Centrum Air to scale distribution with greater speed while building on a modern, airline-controlled retailing infrastructure.

Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, Founder and CEO of Centrum Holding, said:

"This launch is an important step in Centrum Air's growth journey and in how we engage the travel trade globally. Our expanding geography, flight frequency, and leading position in the region require a modern retailing and distribution foundation that gives us speed, flexibility, and control, not only to accelerate our NDC journey, but also to simplify how we connect with and onboard sellers across markets. Verteil's platform provides us with that foundation and supports our ambition to scale with a more agile and future-ready commercial infrastructure."

Jerrin Jos, Founder and CEO of Verteil Technologies, said:

"Our collaboration with Centrum Air reflects a shared vision of building a modern airline retailing ecosystem. Centrum Air's launch is a strong example of how airlines are now looking beyond basic connectivity and investing in airline-owned retailing infrastructure. This deployment brings together branded NDC connectivity, order management, seller enablement, and modern payment orchestration into a single platform built for growth. For Verteil, it reflects our evolution from being a leading NDC aggregator to also becoming a strategic IT provider to airlines -- helping them modernize distribution, accelerate NDC adoption, and build the technology foundation for the next era of airline retailing."

About Centrum Air

Centrum Air, part of Centrum Holding, is Uzbekistan's largest private airline. Centrum Air's fleet consists of 14 modern narrow-body and wide-body Airbus aircraft, operating flights to more than 50 destinations. The company is actively expanding its route network, providing reliable air transportation via its hubs in Uzbekistan.

About Verteil Technologies

Verteil Technologies, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Kochi, India, with offices in Dubai, Japan, Nigeria and Kenya, is a travel technology provider specializing in IATA NDC-standard solutions for airlines and travel sellers. Verteil's technology enables airlines to deploy modern retailing infrastructure, including API connectivity, agency portals, order management systems and payment capabilities aligned with IATA's evolving distribution standards.

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