Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13: Century Real Estate, one of Bengaluru's leading developers, has announced the resounding success of Codename Basecamp with Phase 1 of the development sold out within 24 hours. This one-of-a-kind adventure-themed plotted development, strategically located off STRR in North Bengaluru brought in INR 150 crores of sales to the company on its first day of pre-launch, contributing further to the company's best-ever year for sales.

Codename Basecamp, offering 1500 sq. ft. and 2400 sq. ft. plots at INR 78 lakhs onwards, has captured the imagination of the new age real-estate investor. The rapid sale of this premium plotted development in the Devanahalli micro-market is owed to its unique adventure theme, strategic location, and potential for great returns.

Commenting on the success of the launch, Maninder Chhabra, Director of Sales, Marketing & CRM at Century Real Estate said "The rapid sell-out of the first phase of Codename Basecamp is a testament to Century Real Estate's enduring commitment to offering properties that deliver exceptional value to our discerning clientele. Codename Basecamp is not just a plotted development, but a holistic offering that gives our customers a lifestyle imbued with adventure.

The overwhelming response from our customers reinforces the fact that they recognize the inherent value & appreciation potential of our products. This plotted development also comes with the assurance of Century MarkTM ensuring transparency and professionalism in every interaction which fosters trust and satisfaction among our valued customers."

Nestled in the high-growth corridor of Devanahalli in North Bengaluru, a short 20-minute drive from the Kempegowda International Airport, and on the other side, a 20-minute drive from the upcoming Foxconn plant, Codename Basecamp offers a unique opportunity for residents to enjoy the best of both worlds - an adventure-packed lifestyle overlooking the majestic Nandi Hills, coupled with strong appreciation potential.

Ajay Singh, Sr. Vice President - Sales, said "Codename Basecamp is more than just a plotted development; it's a unique vision brought to life. It's heartening to see that more than 40% of the customers are first-time real estate investors who see potential; and another 30% are from loyalty & referrals, reinforcing our customers' confidence in us. The astounding response and the fast sell-out of most of our offerings across segments, is encouraging us to advance the launch timelines of many other projects we have in our pipeline. We are excited about 2024 since it is expected to bring many more of Century's prime land parcels into the market, in the form of very attractive new-age developments across segments."

What sets Codename Basecamp apart is not just its prime location but also the array of unique and thoughtful amenities crafted for a thrilling lifestyle, including a lake pier, zorbing park, camping zone, mini-golf course, archery range, obstacle course, rock climbing, and more, apart from outdoor sports & a full-fledged clubhouse. It is a space curated for a community of individuals who prioritize an active and healthy lifestyle.

Codename Basecamp represents a leap in plotted developments that focus on lifestyle. This premium plotted development comes with the assurance of Century Mark, which promises transparency and professionalism. With 2000+ happy buyers & having sold 200+ acres of plotted developments already, Century Mark plots come with the assurance of a futuristic location, plug-and-play infrastructure, and rigorous due diligence.

Century Real Estate Holdings Private Limited, established in 1973, is one of India's leading professional real estate companies. Based in Bengaluru, the company is one of the pioneers of residential real estate development in the city. The company has over 3,000 acres of land bank and over 20 million sq. ft. of quality residential and commercial assets under various stages of planning & development. With over 50 years of industry leadership, Century Real Estate has come to be recognized in the industry, as one of the most trusted and reliable brands for partners, investors, and homeowners alike. The company has played an instrumental role in building Bengaluru's skyline having developed properties across Bannerghatta Road, Indiranagar, MG Road, and the Central Business Development area and now focusing on developing properties across North Bengaluru.

