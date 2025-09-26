CG Developers Global announces signing with Marriott International and the launch of the first JW Marriott Residence in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], September 26: CG Developers, the real estate arm of multinational conglomerate CG Corp Global, announced the launch of the first JW Marriott Residence in Dubai. The milestone event saw the formal signing, the unveiling of JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central, and the reveal of CG Developers' new Global logo. The Chaudhary family's roots began in Nepal. Over the decades, they built CG Corp Global into Nepal's first multi-billion-dollar multinational conglomerate, with a 100-year legacy.

The event drew corporate leaders, including Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD Group, and Omar Al Futtaim, CEO of Al-Futtaim Group, alongside Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

CG Developers Global, established in 1995 with a record of developing over 2 million square feet and sales value exceeding $1 billion, is setting a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living while expanding its global presence.

This luxury residential project in the heart of Dubai Islands combines CG Developers Global's proven real estate expertise with Marriott International's renowned service and global presence. Featuring 115 exclusive ocean-view residences, it offers seamless ownership with signature services, premium lifestyle privileges, and refined architectural design.

Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global & CG Developers Global, said "Our upcoming development on the Dubai Islands is a milestone we are truly excited about, as it reflects and aligns with the vision of Dubai. Each step has been about raising standards and pushing boundaries, and this new project is another testament to our commitment.

CG Corp Global's broader collaboration with Marriott also includes converting the globally renowned Wellness Resort, The Farm at San Benito into the first Autograph Collection in Philippines. Another landmark agreement between the two companies includes the founding deal for Marriott's new global collection brand Series by Marriott™, with plans to affiliate Fern Hotels (A Member of CG Hospitality) with the brand. Fern Hotels currently operates 87 hotels and has 57 signed across India, with plans to reach 500 Fern hotels by 2030. Together, these initiatives reflect a shared commitment to delivering world-class experiences through various asset classes."

Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global & CG Developers Global, said: "With the launch of our landmark JW Marriott Residences project in Dubai, we are now looking to channel the same vision into India with upcoming investments in Siliguri and the North East. Our plans include a premium hotel, a state-of-the-art hospital, and a modern retail mall -- developments designed to create integrated ecosystems that blend hospitality, healthcare, and commerce. This expansion is a natural extension of CG Corp Global's legacy of innovation and trust, and it reflects our commitment to shaping high-growth markets with world-class infrastructure that uplifts communities and drives economic transformation."

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - Middle East & Luxury - Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International, said, "Dubai remains one of the most dynamic residential markets globally, and we are proud to expand our relationship with CG Hospitality to bring our first JW Marriott Residences to the city. JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central will enhance luxury living in Dubai by offering owners thoughtfully designed living spaces that foster mindfulness and elevate everyday living."

Legal disclaimer: JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central is not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Mars Estates Limited, the project company and a subsidiary of CG Gulf Real Estate Development LLCuse the JW Marriott trademarks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

