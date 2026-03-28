VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: In a landmark celebration of global intellectual collaboration and forward-thinking dialogue, CGC University, Mohali, successfully hosted the Global Education Conclave 2026, centred on the visionary theme "EduVerse 2050: Rethinking Global Academia for a New Human Epoch."

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The conclave brought together over 100 distinguished delegates representing more than 60 nations, marking a significant convergence of global academic leadership. Esteemed participants from countries including Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Madagascar, Seychelles, and Georgia, among others, enriched the platform with diverse perspectives, cross-cultural insights, and transformative ideas.

At a time when the global landscape is undergoing profound transitions, the conclave emerged as a powerful forum for dialogue, innovation, and collective foresight. It underscored the role of education as a unifying force, one that transcends borders, fosters resilience, and shapes a more inclusive and enlightened future.

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The vision behind this prestigious global gathering finds its roots in the foresight and educational philosophy of the Hon'ble Chancellor and Father of education, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, widely regarded as a guiding force in redefining contemporary education. His unwavering commitment to nurturing globally competent, ethically grounded leaders continues to inspire initiatives of this scale and significance.

Reflecting on the purpose of the conclave, he remarked:"Education must not merely respond to change; it must anticipate and shape it. The future of academia lies in its ability to foster global harmony, intellectual courage, and human-centric innovation."

The event also echoed the progressive vision of Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director, CGC University, Mohali, who emphasized the transformative role of institutions in shaping the next generation of global thinkers.

In his address, he stated:"The EduVerse is not just a concept of the future--it is a responsibility of the present. As institutions, we must create ecosystems where knowledge, technology, and humanity converge to build a more conscious and connected world."

Throughout the conclave, thought leaders and academic visionaries engaged in high-level deliberations on critical themes including leadership in the evolving EduVerse, the integration of artificial intelligence with human intelligence, the emergence of future-ready academic infrastructures, and the role of universities as catalysts for global peace and diplomacy.

The Global Education Conclave 2026 stands as a testament to CGC University, Mohali's commitment to fostering meaningful global partnerships and advancing education that is innovative, inclusive, and future-focused. By bringing together some of the brightest minds from across the world, the university continues to position itself as a dynamic hub of academic excellence and international collaboration.

As the curtains draw on this momentous gathering, the conclave leaves behind not just conversations but a collective resolve to reimagine, redefine, and reshape the future of global education for generations to come.

URL : https://www.cgcuniversity.in/

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