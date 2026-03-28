New Delhi, March 28: Indian Railways has formulated policies to earn non-fare revenue through advertisement and branding initiatives but advertisements objectionable in the eyes of law like alcoholic drinks, tobacco and smoking are prohibited for display in Railways, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said. For advertisements displayed in trains, prior approval to every advertising plan is mandatory and has to be submitted to the office of Divisional Authority of the concerned Railway Division.

“However, brand selection for display of advertisement is advertising agency’s prerogative. Advertising agency is required to follow Central/ State Laws for display of advertisements. Advertisements that are objectionable in the eyes of law are prohibited,” the minister said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. Under the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising policy, there are opportunities for advertising in circulating areas of stations. Rail Display Network (RDN) policy enables digital advertising through screens and display systems in stations and circulating areas. Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

In addition, mobile assets such as trains and coaches (both inside and outside) have been leveraged for branding and advertising under extant guidelines. All advertisement contracts are awarded through e-auction on the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) online portal. The bidder is selected as per the policy on Commercial Earnings and Non-Fare Revenue and the related Special Conditions of Contract which outline the eligibility criteria for advertisers, informed the minister. Indian Railways New Ticket Cancellation Rules: No Refund Within 8 Hours, Boarding Point Change Made Easier.

The following advertisements are not permitted for display inside/outside trains -- advertisements of alcoholic drinks, advertisements against background scenes which are erotic in character, competitive advertisements from other modes of transport, advertisement from private insurance companies offering policies against Railway Accidents, advertisements of cigarettes, bidis and other tobacco products, according to an official statement. “However, in case of any violation, an immediate corrective action is taken,” said the minister.

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