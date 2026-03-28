New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Marking the commencement of one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the country, Google on Saturday unveiled a special Doodle titled Indian Premier League 2026 to celebrate the opening of the tournament's 19th edition.

The animated Doodle features a striking purple neon theme, designed to reflect the high-energy atmosphere associated with the IPL.

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Central to the visual are an animated cricket bat and ball, highlighted with a gleaming star effect. Adding to the cricketing authenticity, the iconic "Zing Bails" are creatively integrated into the "G" of the Google logo, alongside blinking neon lights.

The Doodle not only celebrates the league's cultural significance but also serves as an interactive gateway for fans.

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Clicking on it redirects users to a dedicated portal offering live scores, match schedules, and real-time insights.

This year, Google has also come on board as a co-presenting sponsor, enhancing the digital viewing experience with AI-powered updates and analytics.

The 2026 edition of the IPL begins with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament will see 10 teams competing over a two-month period, culminating in a total of 84 matches.

The IPL continues to be one of the most-watched cricket leagues globally, combining sport and entertainment on an unprecedented scale. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)