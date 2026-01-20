Redmusk Technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20: In the bustling lanes of Mathikere, where the rhythm of North Bengaluru life never seems to slow down, a warm glow radiates from a familiar corner. To the casual observer, it's a landmark; but to the locals, Chalukya is an emotion. This iconic establishment has redefined the concept of a neighborhood bar, evolving into a premier Family Dine-In Restaurant that resonates with locals and visitors alike.

It's the sound of old friends erupting into genuine laughter and the rhythmic, musical clink of glasses. As you step inside, you are wrapped in the aroma of roasting spices so rich and inviting, it feels less like a commercial kitchen and more like a warm, welcoming hug from an old friend.

The Naati Style Legacy & Continental FavouritesIn an era where the modern restobar establishments chase "fusion" trends, Chalukya stands proudly rooted in authenticity. Their kitchen is a theater of Naati style cooking--a rustic, flavorful tradition of Karnataka that refuses to take shortcuts.

Their kitchen highlights the craftsmanship of Naati style cooking, a rustic Karnataka tradition which refuses to take shortcuts when it comes to flavourful cooking. Every spice is ground by hand, preserving the essential oils and fiery zest that modern blenders destroy. The meats are slow-cooked over a gentle flame, allowing flavors to seep deep into every fiber. This commitment to Food Quality is why their Biryani has achieved the legendary status and why the Tandoori Starters, that emerge charred and succulent from the clay oven, are considered the "best of the quality" in the city.

Expanding beyond traditional borders, the menu also caters to those craving global comfort. For fans of a modern crunch, the Continental selection has become a massive hit among regulars. The Peri Peri Fried Chicken, prepared in a signature KFC style, and the ultra-savory Crispy Wings are celebrated favorites. These dishes offer a perfect golden texture and a burst of flavor that pairs beautifully with a chilled beverage. You can literally experience the level of patience that goes into the making of such finger-licking dishes, whether it's a slow-cooked curry or a perfectly battered wing.

Regulars swear by the Food Quality, which is maintained to the highest standards. For those looking for a quick crunch with their drinks, the curated selection of snacks provides the perfect salty accompaniment to a cold beverage.

The Social HubAs the sun dips below the Bengaluru skyline, Chalukya transforms. The energy shifts into a celebratory gear that is both high-octane and incredibly inclusive. Despite the premium feel of the service and flavors, the establishment remains famously Price Efficient. This has made it a go-to spot for those who want a premium experience without the premium price tag.

The bar is famous for its "All Day Offers" philosophy, which has become a lifestyle at Chalukya. With a 1+1 offer all day, every day, it has become the ultimate destination for those who value their experience and their wallet.

Cold Brews and Warm WelcomesAt its heart, Chalukya is a place that understands the simple joy of a drink shared with good company. The beverage menu celebrates the "neighbourhood bar" spirit, focusing on the comfort of the familiar bonds.

The Ritual of the Bottle: There is something timeless about sharing bottles among lifelong friends. It's a communal ritual that invites storytelling, where the bottle sits at the center of the table as old memories are revisited and new ones are made.

The Perfect Pour: For those who crave immediate refreshment, the Draught Beverage is a local favorite. Served in perfectly chilled glasses, every golden pour reflects precision at the perfect temperature and a crisp finish that washes away the stress of the day.

While the drinks are kept perfectly chilled, the atmosphere remains the exact opposite. Here, the beverages are frosty, but the handshakes are firm and the welcome is always genuinely warm.

Family-First Atmosphere

Chalukya's unwavering commitment to a wholesome environment sets it apart from the standard "local" restaurants. Breaking the stereotype of traditional bars, Chalukya has invested heavily in Women Safety and a welcoming atmosphere for all.

The dedicated Family Dine-In section ensures that parents, couples and groups of women can enjoy their evening in a secure, respectful, and comfortable setting. It is this "home away from home" feeling that has cemented its reputation as a trusted community staple.

The Local Favourite

In a city that is rapidly changing, Chalukya remains a constant. It is a place where a college reunion, a family dinner and a quick post-work catch-up can all happen under one roof.

By combining the fiery zest of Naati style cuisine with the relaxed charm of a neighborhood bar, Chalukya has mastered the art of hospitality. If you find yourself in Mathikere, follow the scent of fresh Tandoori and the sound of laughter, it will lead you straight to the best seat in the house.

Visit Today: * Location: Mathikere, Bengaluru

- Specialty: Biryani, Naati Style Cuisine, Peri Peri Fried Chicken, Crispy Wings

- Offers: 1+1 Offers All Day, Every Day

- Reservation Number- +91-9731068687

- Instagram Link- https://www.instagram.com/chalukya_bar/

Zomato Link- https://www.zomato.com/bangalore/chalukya-bar-and-restaurant-yeshwantpur-bangalore/menu

