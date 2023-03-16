Chandigarh [India], March 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has lifted the Overall Championship Trophy at the 36th AIU Inter-University Youth Festival 2023 organized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Jain University, Bengaluru.

Prior to this, CU won the Overall Trophy in the 35th AIU Inter-University Youth Festival held in 2020. With this, Chandigarh University has also become the only Private University in India to win the championship two times in two consecutive years. CU also won the winner's trophy for marvelous performance in contests of literary, music, art, theatre, and fine arts during the championship. As many as 39 students from Chandigarh University participated in the championship under different categories, and won the overall trophy along with 25 medals, including 24 gold and 1 silver, in different categories.

In the last five years, Chandigarh University has got the First Runner-Up one time, and won the championship two times. In 2023, the university competed against 900+ universities from various parts of the country out of which a total of 126 teams reached the national level and took part in various contests of music, theatre, art, literary, and dance. CU qualified for the national level championship after a glorious win in the 36th North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival 2023 held in Jammu. CU has won the North Zone Championship five times consecutively in a period of five years. Lovely Professional University won the First Runners-Up Trophy during the championship.

Chandigarh University bagged the Overall Championship Trophy by winning the first positions in different categories. In literary, CU won all 9 medals with a remarkable performance. During the festival, One Act Play named 'Kashima' by CU students was performed for the fifth time on a national stage, which has been winning the contest every year. The play showcases the story of atrocities faced by girls in the society while living in the era where everyone talks about equal rights for all genders and women empowerment.

Delighted with the achievement of the university, Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Winning the Overall Trophy at 36th AIU Inter-University Youth Festival 2023 is a matter of great pride for Chandigarh University, which has been possible due to the outstanding performances by the talented students. As an institution of Higher Education, Chandigarh University takes the responsibility of mentoring the young talents and encouraging them to follow their passion towards success. Since its inception, the university has nurtured some of the best talents in the fields of theatre, dance and music."

He also shared that a budget of Rs. 4 Crore has been allocated by the university to promote culture, art, and theatre on the campus. In addition, Chandigarh University offers scholarship to more than 150 students every year based on their talent.

Chandigarh University Pro-Chancellor Dr. R S Bawa said, "With an aim to promote new talents in fields of art and culture & mentor them for greater heights of success, Chandigarh University Gharuan has always laid a special emphasis on holistic development of students and enrich them with all the skills required to make a mark in respective fields. Department of Student Welfare with competent Directors and artists organizes various workshops and conferences to train students in the field of art and culture. In addition, several curricular events are organized from time-to-time to enable students to realize their potential and showcase their talents."

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: https://www.cuchd.in/

