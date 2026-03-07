The official trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2025 blockbuster, was released today, March 7, 2026, sparking an immediate frenzy across social media. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the 3-minute and 25-second trailer marks the return of Ranveer Singh as the undercover spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, the film is expected to leverage the massive success of its predecessor, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. 'Dhurandhar 2' Trailer: Ranveer Singh Unleashes Vengeance, Sara Arjun Takes the Gun in Explosive Sequel ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (Watch Video).

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Trailer

The trailer opens with high-stakes tension, picking up from the blood-soaked finale of the first instalment. It showcases Ranveer Singh in two distinct avatars: the rugged, street-smart Hamza and the disciplined Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The footage promises a significant expansion in scale, moving the narrative deeper into the volatile landscape of Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood.

Action sequences appear more visceral and grounded, featuring intense hand-to-hand combat and explosive set pieces. Returning cast members Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan are also prominently featured, with Madhavan’s character delivering the trailer's closing punchline: "Now, India will decide the future of Pakistan."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dhurandhar 2’:

Netizens Review ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer

Within minutes of its 11:01 AM launch, the trailer began trending at the top spot on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. Fans and trade analysts have been quick to praise the film’s technical polish and Singh’s transformative performance. Many users noted that the sequel seems to have avoided the "teaser trap," offering fresh footage and deeper plot hints rather than simply recycling previous scenes.

A user wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 trailer looks wild. Absolute cinema about to drop 10/10. The meltdowns will be worth watching." Another wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 Trailer = Goosebumps, magic and pure big screen energy."

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer Reactions

🚨 Dhurandhar 2 Trailer is Out Now Absolute Goosebumps, Excited For 19th March pic.twitter.com/T2aDiCU3VL — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) March 7, 2026

A Super Duper Hit On the Way

Dhurandhar 2 trailer is absolutely awesome 🔥. A Super Duper hit is on the way 🙌#DhurandharTheRevengepic.twitter.com/kIx0tk3XZy — VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) March 7, 2026

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer = ‘Pure Big Screen Energy’

You Know the Hype Is Real When No One Seems To Be Missing Rehman Dakait

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring @RanveerOfficial bhai, has just lived up to his character. What an incredible trailer it has been! Look at the frames 👌👌 I’m sold for day one, March 19, 2026. 🤙@AdityaDharFilms sir, just take a bow! 🙌 Trailer link:… pic.twitter.com/zvUdZ5ElEC — Venkata Nagendra K (@nagvenkat1) March 7, 2026

Absolute Cinema

Dhurandhar 2 trailer looks wild 🔥🤯 Absolute cinema about to drop 10/10 The meltdowns will be worth watching..#DhurandharTheRevenge #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/pOoNL2J5Gq — Dinzi (@0xDinzi) March 7, 2026

Absolutely!

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer,Absolutely brilliantly cut trailer,without revealing much conveyed the right impact & context Dhurandhar 2 will be Final nail in the Coffin for YRF's Strawberry Ping Pong SpyVerse Dhurandhar 1 put it in Casket, Dhurandhar 2 will close the lid and bury it — Music & Mountains (@Mousiqui6638) March 7, 2026

More About ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as the concluding chapter of Aditya Dhar’s ambitious spy duology. Unlike the first part, which saw a predominantly Hindi release, the sequel is getting a massive pan-India rollout in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer To Be Attached to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Here’s What We Know.

The film's release on March 19 coincides with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, setting the stage for a potential historic run at the box office. For those eager to catch the action early, the makers have confirmed paid preview shows starting from 5:00 PM on March 18 across major Indian cities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Jio Studios). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2026 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).