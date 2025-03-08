NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8: Continuing its winning run at the national competitions, Chandigarh University (CU) won the Overall Championship Trophy at the 38th Inter University National Youth Festival-2024-25 organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) by winning 24 medals including 11 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 bronze medals in 28 competitions which featured over 2400 students from 148 universities across India.

Chandigarh University became the Overall Champion at the 38th Inter University National Youth Festival-2024-25 with its contingent of 49 students demonstrating excellence across various categories by winning 1st position in 11 competitions including Procession, Cartooning, Rangoli, Western Vocal Solo, Western Instrumental, Group Song Western, Folk Dance, Elocution, Debate, Skit and Mine.

With its marvelous performance, Chandigarh University team also has earned accolades and medals by securing 2nd position in 4 competitions including Non-Percussion, Folk orchestra, Classical Dance and One act play. Chandigarh University students also secured 3rd position in two competitions including College and Percussion, 4th position in Light Vocal Indian and 5th position in Classical Vocal solo.

Congratulating Chandigarh University students for their outstanding performance at 38th Inter University National Youth Festival, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "With this Chandigarh University has become the only private University in India to win AIU'S Overall Trophy three times in five years. Prior to this, Chandigarh University had has lifted the Overall Championship Trophy at the 36th AIU Inter-University Youth Festival 2023 and 35th AIU Inter-University Youth Festival held in 2020. Chandigarh University had also lifted the Overall 1st Runners-up Trophy at the 37th AIU Inter- University Youth Festival 2024. This shows the dominance of Chandigarh University in the field of culture at the national level since its inception in 2012. It's inspiring to see Chandigarh University students excel not just academically but also in cultural pursuits."

Besides becoming 'overall champion', this outstanding performance helped Chandigarh University secure 1st position in overall Literary competitions, overall 2nd position in Theatre, Music and Dance categories in the 38th Inter University National Youth Festival-2024-25. Held at Amity University from 3 March to 6 March, this Festival brought together 2407 students from 148 universities across India to showcase their talents, creativity, and cultural diversity in 28 competitions. Over 1000 universities from various parts of the country competed in the AIU's zonal competitions. All the 148 teams which participated at 38th Inter University National Youth Festival 2024-25 were the winners of zone-wise inter-university competitions held by AIU into 8 Zones i.e. Central, Southeast, South, West, East, Northeast, North and Northwest Zone.

Chandigarh University had earlier emerged as the overall champion at the 38th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival 2025) at Punjab University, Chandigarh. This was for the fourth time that Chandigarh University lifted the overall North-Zone AIU Trophy by winning 26 trophies in different categories including 1st position in eight competitions, 2nd position in 5 competitions, 3rd position in 7 competitions in addition to 1st Overall trophy in Theatre, Dance, and Literature, 2nd Overall trophy in Music and 3rd Overall trophy in Fine Arts and Procession.

Expressing delight over the outstanding performance of Chandigarh University students, Chandigarh University Senior Managing Director Deep Inder Singh Sandhu said, "We are proud of the talent showcased by our students in the 38th Inter University National Youth Festival which is a vibrant platform for the expression of creativity, talent, and innovation among our young minds. Chandigarh University's becoming the overall champion by securing top honors across multiple categories in this prestigious competition highlights the exceptional versatility and talent of the students. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our students. Their efforts, combined with the invaluable guidance and support from our faculty and staff, have played a crucial role in making this victory possible."

"Since its inception, Chandigarh University has taken pride in nurturing exceptional talent in theatre, dance, and music. Our focus is on promoting new talent and mentoring them for success, with a strong emphasis on holistic development. We equip students with the skills needed to excel in their fields, and as we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to fostering creativity and shaping individuals who will contribute significantly to society," he added.

He also shared that a budget of Rs 4 Crore has been allocated by the university to promote culture, art, and theatre on the campus. In addition, Chandigarh University offers scholarship to more than 150 students every year based on their talent.

"With an aim to promote new talents in fields of art and culture and mentor them for greater heights of success, Chandigarh University has always laid a special emphasis on holistic development of students and enrich them with all the skills required to make a mark in respective fields. Department of Student Welfare with competent Directors and artists organizes various workshops and conferences to train students in the field of art and culture. In addition, several curricular events are organized from time-to-time to enable students to realize their potential and showcase their talents," Deep Inder Singh Sandhu added.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

For more information, please visit www.cuchd.in.

