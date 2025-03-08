Barcelona are involved in a pulsating battle with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the La Liga title race and each and every game remaining is like a virtual final for them. The Catalonians are currently top of the standings with 57 points from 26 matches played, a point more than second placed Atletico Madrid. They face Osasuna at home this evening, looking to secure a sixth win in the league on the bounce. They were not at their very best in the Champions League but still managed to beat Benfica. Opponents Osasuna are 11th and without a win in their last four, meaning they are bit short of confidence in the build up to this game. Barcelona versus Osasuna will be streamed on the GXR World website from 1:30 AM IST. Lamine Yamal on Ramadan Fast! Viral Video Shows Spanish Star Fasting During Training Session Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Gavi is in line to be back for Barcelona with the Spaniard missing the last two matches due to illness. Andreas Christensen is also back training and could feature here. Dani Olmo is the likely pick for the no 10 role with Robert Lewandowski ahead of him as the central striker. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha should be deployed on the wings with the duo in sublime form.

Aimar Oroz could not complete the last game for Osasuna and will have to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for this game. Flavien Enzo Boyomo and Alejandro Catena form the center-back pairing, and the duo needs to have a good game here. Ante Buldimir will lead the attack with Kike Barja in support as the playmaker. Villarreal vs Espanyol La Liga 2024–25 Match Postponed Due to Heavy Rain in Spain.

When is Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona lock horns with Osasuna in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, March 9. The Barcelona vs Osasuna match will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Osasuna live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Osasuna online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Barcelona have quality in their squad and they should secure a routine 2-0 win here.

