New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh will attend an Investor Meet in New Delhi on December 23, where he will meet leading industrialists and investors from across the country. The Chhattisgarh government will highlight tourism opportunities in Bastar during the Investor Meet, aiming to boost the state's industrial and economic growth, as per an official release.

The Chief Minister will present Chhattisgarh's new Industrial Policy 2024-30, which includes several investor-friendly provisions designed to attract investments into the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Portfolio Allocation: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Portfolio Allocation to Ministers on Saturday Night or Sunday.

CM Sai will explain how Chhattisgarh offers excellent opportunities for various industries. The new policy focuses on modern sectors like iron ore, steel, green hydrogen, and artificial intelligence, offering special incentives for these industries.

The Chief Minister will also highlight investment opportunities in regions like Bastar and Naya Raipur, where strong infrastructure and supportive schemes are being developed for businesses.

Also Read | ‘Vanvaas’: Utkarsh Sharma Attends Screening For Children With Special Needs and Their Families (View Pics).

The Investor Meet is expected to see participation from prominent industrialists and investors eager to explore opportunities in Chhattisgarh. This event is crucial for driving the state's industrial and economic growth, positioning Chhattisgarh as one of the top investment destinations in India.

In addition, the state government will showcase the potential for tourism development in Bastar. Chhattisgarh's industrial policy has opened new doors for both tourism and industrial growth in Bastar, creating a master plan to drive the region's development.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Bastar, remarked that its beauty surpasses even Kashmir. This statement has brought national attention to Bastar's immense potential, offering a new identity to the region.

Earlier on December 19, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai marked the launch of the Raipur-Ambikapur air travel route as a significant achievement for the state, calling it "a historic day."

At the launch event, he emphasized the broad impact the new service would have on the state's development. "This will bring development in the tourism, industrial, and economic sectors," Sai said, adding that the new route would not only improve connectivity but also boost economic and industrial growth, making it easier for business and tourism to flourish in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)