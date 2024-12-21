Bollywood star Utkarsh Sharma continues to demonstrate his commitment to social causes, most recently at a heartwarming screening of his recently released film, Vanvaas. Organised for children with special needs and their families, the event highlighted Utkarsh’s unwavering dedication to inclusivity and giving back to the community. ‘Vanvaas’: Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar Spotted Together in Mumbai To Shoot a Special Podcast for Anil Sharma’s Directorial.

Surrounded by the children and their parents, Utkarsh took time to engage with his young fans. The atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement, with the actor making the event extra special through personal interactions, photographs, and words of encouragement.

Utkarsh has consistently supported initiatives for children with special needs. Just two months ago, in October, he actively celebrated important events such celebrating Down Syndrome Awareness Month, showcasing his determination to amplify important causes. Utkarsh Sharma starrer Vanvaas, backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma was released yesterday! The actor has previously collaborated on films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, which went on to become blockbusters. Now, the team is gearing up to surprise the audience with their third film, Vanvaas. ‘Vanvaas’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s Family Drama Collects INR 73 Lakh in India.

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas was released in theaters on December 20, 2024. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in the lead.

