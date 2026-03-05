Leaders and experts from eight nations meet at the AI-Driven Sustainable Technologies & Higher Education Innovation Conference, co-organised by Chitkara University in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven innovation, the Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) at Chitkara University, established with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, successfully co-organised the Global Conference on AI-Driven Sustainable Technologies and Higher Education Innovation on February 21-22, 2026, in Pune.

Co-hosted with Confab 360 Degree, Kirloskar Institute of Management, and Rushford Business School, Switzerland, the conference brought together more than 200 delegates, including Global Capability Centre leaders, academic experts, policymakers, and industry professionals from India, Switzerland, Australia, China, the USA, Jordan, Malaysia, and Japan.

The event emerged as a powerful global platform to examine how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping sustainable technologies and transforming higher education.

The inaugural address was delivered by Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha, CEO, Anuvadini AI, Ministry of Education, Government of India, who emphasised the urgent need for AI-driven skill development, problem-solving capabilities, and the creation of a global knowledge repository to maximise AI's societal impact.

Over two days, the conference featured nine high-impact keynote and expert talks, four dynamic panel discussions, and hands-on practice sessions focused on ethical AI in research, thesis structuring, and intellectual property strategies, including patents and copyrights.

A key highlight was the dedicated industry-academia open interaction and innovation showcase, designed to catalyse collaboration, accelerate joint research, and translate AI breakthroughs into scalable solutions.

Speaking about the conference, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Artificial Intelligence is not merely a technological advancement, it is a transformative force redefining how we learn, innovate, and solve global challenges. Conferences like these create the collaborative ecosystems necessary to ensure that AI drives sustainable development, ethical progress, and inclusive growth worldwide."

The conference concluded with a clear message: global collaboration, responsible AI adoption, and innovation-led partnerships are essential to shaping the future of sustainable technologies and higher education.

The event was supported by prominent industry partners, including the Services Export Promotion Council and ABWCI - Association of Business Women in Commerce and Industry.

