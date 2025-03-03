Officials from Chitkara University and Capgemini at the Launch of Code Experience Center (CEC) at Chitkara University Campus

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], March 3: Chitkara University, a leading educational institution in India, is proud to announce the launch of the Code Experience Center (CEC) powered by Capgemini on its campus. This collaboration marks a significant step in providing students with valuable skills in the IT sector, empowering them with the knowledge and expertise required for successful careers in the technology industry.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Online Registration Process Ends Today, Know How To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for Over 21,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies.

Chitkara University Partners with Capgemini to Launch Code Experience Center (CEC) to Empower Students and Enhance Employment Opportunities

Chandigarh, IndiaChitkara University, a leading educational institution in India, is proud to announce the launch of the Code Experience Center (CEC) powered by Capgemini on its campus. This collaboration marks a significant step in providing students with valuable skills in the IT sector, empowering them with the knowledge and expertise required for successful careers in the technology industry.

Also Read | Women's History Month 2025 Dates, Theme and Colors: Know Meaning, Significance and Symbolism of Colours Purple, White and Green for the Month-Long Observance.

Officials from Chitkara University and Capgemini at the Launch of Code Experience Center (CEC) at Chitkara University Campus

Chitkara University has built a strong and enduring partnership with Capgemini. Every year, talented students gain direct access to job opportunities through the campus placements offered by Capgemini. Additionally, the Code Experience Center (CEC) at Chitkara University will further boost job prospects by offering state-of-the-art training programs designed to equip students with the high-demand skills needed in the IT industry.

The Code Experience Center was inaugurated on February 28, 2025, in a ceremony attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University; Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President & COO, Apps Business - Financial Services, Capgemini; Gautam Nehra, Executive Vice President & COO, Banking & Capital Markets - Financial Services, Capgemini; Puneet Kumra, Vice President & Head, Early Careers Program - India, Capgemini; Amit Khurana, Senior Director, Communication and Advertising, India, Capgemini; Suman Bhattacharya, Director - University Relations & Hiring, India, Capgemini; Vaibhav Deshpande, Program Manager Campus Hiring, India, Capgemini, Dr. Cavita Taragi, Pro Vice Chancellor (Industry Partnerships), Chitkara University, Dr Kuldeep Sharama, Director (Industry Alliance), Chitkara University, Ms Roma Singh, Director Career Advancement Services, Chitkara University.

During the inauguration, Dr. Madhu Chitkara acknowledged the valuable partnership between Chitkara University and Capgemini and commended the company's contribution to shaping the future of students. She highlighted the university's consistent efforts in providing world-class education and the significant role the newly established lab would play in helping students secure positions in top IT companies. She also emphasised the importance of equipping students with practical skills to meet industry requirements and succeed in the fast-evolving technology landscape.

Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President & COO, Apps Business - Financial Services, Capgemini, emphasised the importance of technology collaboration between academia and industry. He stated, 'The lab will serve as an innovation hub, offering students hands-on experience in emerging technologies and the opportunity to work on real-world projects. This initiative will help students gain a deeper understanding of industry trends while honing their practical problem-solving skills."

Dr. Cavita Taragi, Pro Vice Chancellor (Industry Partnerships), Chitkara University, further explained that industry experts from Capgemini would conduct hands-on training sessions for students selected for placement. Once the initial training phase concludes, the lab will serve as a platform for other students to gain practical experience by working on live projects, thus enhancing their employability prospects.

The launch of the Code Experience Center further solidifies the growing collaboration between Chitkara University and Capgemini, marking an important milestone in enhancing students' career prospects and preparing them for the dynamic challenges of the IT industry.

Chitkara University is a premier institution of higher education, known for its focus on innovation, research, and holistic development. With state-of-the-art facilities and a global outlook, the university offers cutting-edge programmes that empower students to become industry leaders and entrepreneurs.

For more information visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)