March is observed as Women’s History Month. The month-long observance highlights the contributions of history-making women to our society. In addition, Women’s History Month is not just about reflecting on the past but recognising the continuous thread of women’s contributions that enrich our present and shape our future. The month-long observance that starts on March 1 sets the tone for International Women’s Day, which is annually marked on March 8. In this article, we bring you the details. Find out the Women’s History Month 2025 dates, theme, colors, significance, meaning and symbolism of colours purple, white and green and other important details. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Women’s History Month 2025 Dates and Theme

Women’s History Month 2025 is celebrated in March. The observance begins on March 1 and continues till March 31, with a significant observance of International Women’s Day on March 8. The theme for Women’s History Month is “Moving forward together.”

Women’s History Month: Colours & Symbolism

The official colours associated with the Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day are purple, green and white. But why these colours? The colours originated from the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the United Kingdom, which played a key role in the women’s suffrage movement. The colour purple represents justice and dignity, green symbolises hope and growth and white signifies purity, a more symbolic representation of women’s unity.

Women’s History Month Significance

Women’s History Month originated from a weeklong celebration in 1978 in a Sonoma, California school district, highlighting women’s contributions to culture, history and society. After the idea spread in 1980, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. The US Congress took it further in 1981, passing a resolution to establish a national celebration. By 1986, about 14 US states recognised March as Women’s History Month. The following year, in 1987, the US Congress established Women’s History Month as an annual federally recognised observance.

The month-long observance reflects the history of women’s role, challenges and more, how far as a society we have really come and how to continue to push forward to see significant progress in the goal. March is a call to acknowledge the past, affirm the present and commit to a better future where women’s rights are recognised.

