Mumbai, March 3: The application window for India Post's Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025 closes today, March 3, on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 21,413 vacancies across 23 postal circles, offering positions such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Applicants must have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English and be between 18 to 40 years old. Age relaxations apply to reserved categories, and the INR 100 application fee is waived for female, SC/ST, PwD, and transwomen candidates. India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Over 21,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates and How To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Interested candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications before the deadline expires. Selected candidates will receive salaries under the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) system, along with benefits such as GDS Gratuity and a Service Discharge Benefit Scheme. Shortlisted applicants will be informed via the GDS Online Portal regarding their selection and document verification process. For those who are yet to apply, the steps to apply online are mentioned below. India Post Lucky Draw Scam: Fraudsters Luring Victims With Fake Prizes and Stealing Personal Data, PIB Fact Check Exposes the Truth.

Steps to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Click on the registration link and carefully read the official notification for eligibility criteria and other details. Complete the online registration form with accurate personal and educational details. Upload the required documents, including educational certificates and photographs, as per the specifications. Review the application form carefully to ensure all details are correct before submitting. Make the payment of the application fee, if applicable, through any of the available online payment modes (credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI). Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

To be eligible for India Post GDS recruitment 2025, candidates must have passed the Class 10 examination with Mathematics and English from a recognized board. Applicants who have successfully submitted their forms will have the opportunity to make corrections if needed. The correction window will open on March 6, 2025, and close on March 8, 2025. Candidates are advised to carefully review their applications before the deadline to avoid discrepancies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).