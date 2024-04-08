NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Bajaj Markets aims to make the dream of owning a two-wheeler more accessible with two-wheeler loans. Multiple financial institutions offer attractive loan options that are tailored to meet the unique requirements of motorcycle enthusiasts on the platform.

Here are some of the important features of two-wheeler loans available on Bajaj Markets:

* One can borrow funds amounting up to 100% of the bike's on-road value* Individuals can enjoy attractive interest rates starting at just 0.99% p.a.* Borrowers can enjoy extended tenures of up to 4 years and repay the loan at their convenience* One can compare and choose loan offers from leading financial institutions like Bajaj Auto Finance, L&T Finance, and Muthoot Capital* Individuals can use the free bike loan EMI calculator and compute the probable monthly instalment amount to make decisions that are aligned with their repayment capabilities

Various lending partners that offer two-wheeler financing on the platform are as listed below:

*Disclaimer: The aforementioned rates are subject to change at the lender's discretion

Bajaj Markets is committed to providing a hassle-free experience to its users. The online application process is user-friendly with minimal documentation requirements.

Alongside two-wheeler loans, one can explore a plethora of financial products available on the Bajaj Markets platform like credit cards, insurance plans, and investment options. Compare, choose, and apply on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

