New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has taken a significant step towards advancing surgical care by installing a state-of-the-art surgical robot in its Department of Surgical Disciplines, according to a release.

The use of robotic surgery underscores AIIMS' commitment to enhancing patient care, enabling execution of complex surgical procedures with unmatched precision and keeping pace with global advancements in medical technology.

Robotic surgery at the Department of Surgical Disciplines has been initiated more than year ago to address intricate surgical challenges. The adoption of the surgical robot represents a crucial development in making minimally invasive and highly precise surgeries accessible to a larger population, setting a benchmark for public healthcare in India, AIIMS said in its release.

The robotic surgery technology at AIIMS is being used for complex surgeries, such as gastrointestinal procedures, hepatobiliary surgeries, oncological resections and transplantation. During the last 13 months, the Department has performed over one thousand robotic procedures.

These include hepatobiliary procedures like pancreatic duodenectomy, gastrectomy, esophagectomy colectomy, anterior resection for gastro-intestinal malignancy, various complex abdominal wall reconstructions for hernias, kidney transplantation and minimally invasive resection of thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal and pancreas for endocrine tumours.

Robotic surgery offers several advantages, including reduced blood loss, minimal scarring, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery for patients.

AIIMS initiative to incorporate robotic surgery in its General Surgery Department is a strategic move to elevate the standard of care provided in public healthcare system. The surgical robot allows for a magnified, three-dimensional view of the operative field and offers unparalleled dexterity through robotic arms, enabling surgeons to perform intricate procedures with precision.

For example, complex colorectal surgeries, esophagectomies and pancreatic surgeries that were traditionally challenging due to their invasive nature can now be performed with reduced complications, reduced blood loss, minimal scarring and quicker recovery times.

The installation of the surgical robot at AIIMS reflected a broader vision to integrate advanced technology into public healthcare. By leveraging robotic surgery, the Institution aims to address complex surgical needs, enhance medical outcomes and establish a robust platform for training the next generation of surgeons in India.

This step is expected to pave the way for the adoption of robotic surgery in other government hospitals across the country, thus democratizing access to this advanced technology. (ANI)

