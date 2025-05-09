New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has expressed full support for the Government of India and the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive and strategic action in Operation Sindoor.

Sanjiv Puri, President of CII, said the industry body stands firmly with the government and armed forces in this mission, which highlights India's strong commitment to national security.

He also added that Operation Sindoor sends a clear message that any act of terror against India will not be tolerated and will be met with firm and effective countermeasures.

"CII extends its unequivocal support to the Government of India and Indian Armed Forces for the decisive and strategic execution of Operation Sindoor" Puri said.

He added that India's response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam shows the country's resolve to protect its sovereignty and the safety of its 1.4 billion citizens.

According to CII, national peace and security are essential for sustainable economic growth. Sanjiv Puri said that industries grow in a stable and secure environment, and the government's quick and strong response to the attack helps reassure businesses and investors that India is a resilient and secure place for economic activity.

He also said that CII welcomes the Government's dedication to protecting the conditions necessary for economic development. The swift counteraction led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows the country's determination and ability to respond to threats.

CII praised the Indian Armed Forces for their professionalism and dedication in carrying out Operation Sindoor. The industry body said it stands in solidarity with the government and armed forces.

Sanjiv Puri added that CII will continue to work with all stakeholders to maintain peace, economic growth, and national unity.

India and Pakistan have been actively at loggerheads after terrorist camps were destroyed by India at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack. (ANI)

