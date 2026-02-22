Delhi, February 22: A 19-year-old biotechnology student from Tripura is battling for her life at a Delhi hospital after being brutally assaulted by her live-in partner in Haryana's Gurugram. The Gurugram Police have arrested the accused, identified as 19-year-old Shivam, following a harrowing incident where he allegedly set the victim's private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser on her. The survivor is currently undergoing intensive treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, having been referred there due to the critical nature of her injuries.

The violence reportedly erupted late at night following a heated argument, fueled by the accused's suspicions regarding the victim's character. The couple, who met in September 2025, had been living together and were reportedly in discussions about marriage between their families. The assault came to light after the victim’s mother alerted the authorities, leading responding officers to the residence where they took Shivam into custody and moved the critically injured woman to medical care. Haryana Shocker: 1-Year-Old Kidnapped and Murdered by Mother’s Social Media Friend in Pinjore; Body Recovered After 8-Hour Search.

Man Booked for Setting Live-In Partner’s Private Parts on Fire With Sanitiser in Gurugram

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim provided a statement detailing a cycle of violence and physical exploitation. She alleged that Shivam established a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage but frequently thrashed her. During the most recent escalation, the accused allegedly recorded a video while subjecting her to the life-threatening act of setting her on fire with sanitiser.

Gurugram Police have invoked several stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 118 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means). Additional charges related to criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint have also been included as the investigation proceeds. Haryana Shocker: Woman Duped of INR 2 Lakh on Pretext of Doubling Money, Raped Repeatedly in Sohna.

Medical Condition and Police Investigation

The police said that the survivor was initially admitted to a government hospital in Gurugram before her condition necessitated a transfer to AIIMS, and subsequently Safdarjung Hospital, for specialised burn care. Medical examinations have confirmed multiple severe injuries across her body, consistent with a prolonged and violent struggle.

Investigators are currently examining the digital evidence, including the alleged video recorded by the accused, to ascertain the full sequence of events. Shivam remains in police custody, and authorities are in contact with the victim's family from Tripura to provide necessary support during the legal process.

This incident has once again sparked concerns regarding the safety of young women in live-in relationships and the rising trend of extreme violence among partners. Activists have noted that "marriage pretext" is frequently cited in cases involving exploitation and physical abuse. The GD Goenka University, where the victim is a student, has been informed, and local authorities are emphasising the importance of timely reporting in cases of domestic or partner-led violence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

