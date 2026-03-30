VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: CNBC unveiled a refreshed brand identity with a new logo across its India network at the CNBC-TV18 21st India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai on March 14, 2026, marking a significant evolution in the brand's visual language.

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The unveiling at IBLA marks the first public introduction of the new design at one of the network's flagship properties, celebrating leadership across India's business landscape.

The move represents one of CNBC's most visible brand updates in recent years, aligning its visual identity with a more digital-first, multi-platform future.

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The new identity is rolled out across the CNBC cluster in India, including CNBC-TV18, CNBC-TV18 Prime, CNBCTV18.com, CNBC-AWAAZ and CNBC BAJAR, bringing a more unified and contemporary design framework across its platforms.

At the centre of the refresh is a redesigned logo that replaces CNBC's traditional multi-coloured peacock with a minimalist and modern aesthetic. A defining element of the new identity is a blue upward-pointing arrow embedded in the letter 'N', symbolising "up and forward" movement, reflecting growth, progress and the forward-looking spirit of the brand.

With this refresh, CNBC signals the next phase of growth as it continues to expand its presence across television, digital and connected platforms, while reinforcing its position as a trusted source of business and financial news.

The new brand identity will be implemented across all CNBC cluster platforms in India starting Monday, March 30, 2026.

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