New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Coal India Limited signed an agreement with EDF India Private Limited to form a joint venture.

The joint venture will undertake PSP projects along with other renewable energy projects in India and neighbouring countries, Coal India said in a stock exchange filing.

EDF India Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Electricite de France SA (EDF). Electricite de France SA is an energy solutions providing company.

The two firms - Coal India and EDF India -- have executed the Non-Binding Shareholders Agreement (SHA) term sheet on Sunday, the Indian PSU company informed stock exchanges in the filing. (ANI)

