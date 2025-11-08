New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Department of Commerce successfully concluded the Special Campaign 5.0 for the disposal of pending references, held from 2 October to 31 October 2025.

The campaign focused on promoting cleanliness, improving work efficiency, and addressing pending grievances across the Department, its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and affiliated organisations.

Through this initiative, efforts were made to streamline administrative processes, ensure the timely resolution of issues, and enhance workplace management and hygiene standards.

The progress of Special Campaign 5.0 was closely monitored by the Nodal Officer of the Department and its field organisations, ensuring consistent momentum toward achieving the set targets. Active participation of officers across the Department and its PSUs and organisations was instrumental in driving the success of the campaign.

During the campaign, 88,385 files were reviewed and 46,255 files were weeded out. A total of 277 cleanliness drives were conducted, generating revenue of approximately Rs 70 lakh from e-waste and scrap disposal, which also resulted in the release of 36,005 sq. ft. of office space, the ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Best practices adopted during the campaign included promotion of electric vehicles through large-scale installation of charging points at the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd. (ECGC) headquarters in Mumbai; installation of rooftop solar power systems and creation of a Zero Carbon Zone; enhancement of office premises through greenery development, improved parking facilities, and space optimization; and lake rejuvenation near the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) campus.

Other initiatives involved digitisation and record management, implementation of Integrated Solid Waste Management practices, awareness drives on e-waste, and inventory management of electrical equipment and elevator inspections.

"These collective efforts under Special Campaign 5.0 have reinforced a strong culture of cleanliness, efficiency, and environmental responsibility across the offices of the Department of Commerce. By focusing on renovation, record management, digitisation, and e-waste disposal, the campaign has enhanced workplace hygiene and contributed to advancing the Government's vision of good governance and administrative excellence," the statement read. (ANI)

