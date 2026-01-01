New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Thursday, January 1, bringing some pressure on costs to hotels, restaurants and other commercial users at the start of the new year.

Oil marketing companies have raised the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 111 with immediate effect. Following this revision, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,691.50.

Along with the increase in commercial LPG rates, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been raised. The cost of the 5 kg FTL cylinder has gone up by Rs 27, effective January 1.

However, there is relief for household consumers as there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. The rates of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remain unchanged, providing stability in cooking gas prices for families.

The revision in commercial LPG prices is significant for sectors that rely heavily on such cylinders, including eateries, catering services and small businesses, as fuel forms a major component of their operating costs.

The unchanged domestic LPG prices, meanwhile, ensure that household budgets are not impacted by the latest revision.

In August, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the Centre's recent decision to pay Rs 30,000 crores to oil companies in 12 parts, which has kept prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas stable in the country.

The Union Cabinet, on August 8, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a compensation of Rs 30,000 crore to be paid in twelve parts to oil companies that have kept LPG prices stable despite global uncertainty.

The new rates of commercial cylinder are applicable from January 1 and will remain in force until further revision by oil marketing companies. (ANI)

