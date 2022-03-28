Sonipat (Haryana) [India], March 28 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The second chapter of the International Symposium on Crime Studies was organized on 25-26 March, 2022 by the Centre of Criminology and Forensic Studies at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, O. P. Jindal Global University provided a unique opportunity for attendees from all backgrounds and professions to learn more about the intersection of law and forensics.

Renowned experts in various fields of criminology, forensics and related crime studies discussed new research and insights on emerging crime phenomena, especially across the digital platform. The main theme was focused on Rethinking Forensics: Interdisciplinarity in Crime Studies, where presenters covered various topics including admissibility of evidence, criminal psychology and criminal behaviour, forensics in human rights, reliability of forensic techniques such as deception detection and document examination, as well as online crime phenomenon - cybercrimes and financial crimes.

Also Read | CODA Movie Review: Troy Kotsur and Emilia Jones Are Endearing in Sian Heder's Oscar Winning Coming-of-Age Story! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The audience heard from two eminent speakers at the plenary session - Dr Ebru Ibish from International Vision University, North Macedonia, and Prof. Dr Debarati Halder from Parul University. While Dr Halder spoke about her work in cybercrimes and the role of law at the intersection of criminology, victimology, psychology and forensics, Dr Ibish looked at criminality of juveniles from the same interdisciplinary lens. Numerous researchers, practitioners and educators also presented their research across five panel sessions, exploring the versatility of forensic criminology and law alongside other fields like psychology and sociology.

Dr Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) said, "We are progressively moving towards a more digital and scientifically advanced world, where both crime and crime investigation is becoming technologically advanced. A new expert in crime, whether it be a forensic scientist or criminologist or forensic psychologist, can no longer operate in the silos of their discipline. A forensic scientist needs to understand about evidence law and cognitive biases, and a criminologist needs to understand cognitive psychology and digital science and cryptocurrency scams. A successful career in these disciplines require that you are able to apply and analyze based on different types of knowledge. This is why we are keen to provide a platform for the exchange of such knowledge." Dr Sahni is a noted behavioural expert who is also a Professor at O.P, Jindal Global University and is the Director of Centre for Criminology and Forensic Studies.

Also Read | Jio Launches Rs 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan, Check Details Here.

The Supreme Court, while hearing on the matter of a financial scam last week, had rued the lack of forensic facilities in the country that are causing a back log in the criminal justice system. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Suresh have highlighted a problem that has also been flagged previously in terms of lack of resources and personnel. This is one of the few reasons why forensic evidence is yet to be used predominantly in criminal adjudications within the Indian criminal justice system. Where the aim of both - law and forensic science- is to arrive at the truth, justice cannot be held at bay due to lack of resources, poor gatekeeping or lack of research to keep up with new crime techniques.

Prof Poulomi Bhadra, Assistant Director of the Centre for Criminology and Forensic Studies, and Assistant Professor of Forensic and Crime Studies also added that "the legal profession is still catching up to the scientific literacy in forensic sciences, meanwhile crime trends are changing and the new criminal is becoming increasingly tech-savvy. If we are to bridge the gap and address crime within the justice system, there is a strong need to improve interdisciplinary understanding between the legal and scientific professionals. We need to understand the strengths and shortcomings of each discipline if we are to use both adequately in the courtroom".

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)