New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/PNN): Uplive, the global live social video app, has got some new additions- the Reality TV stars Arshi Khan, Naina Singh and Prince Narula. The app is a part of a growing live social trend accelerated by India's rapid digitalization and stay-at-home during Covid-19 pandemic.

"Uplive is the most entertaining platform for connecting and interacting with various fans and friends. I have recently joined Uplive and I find it super interesting. It is full of diverse audiences and hosts from all over the world. It is a unique platform that provides the people an opportunity to not only socialise and make new friends but also earn and support themselves," said Prince Nerula, winner of MTV Roadies 12 and Bigg Boss 9.

Launched in 2016 by Asia Innovations Group (AIG), the Uplive app allows viewers to broadcast and view real-time videos via their smartphones.

The video-based live social platform was at the right place at the right time. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programmes- Make in India and Digital India, launched in 2014 and 2015 respectively, Uplive shot to fame during the country's accelerated digitalization.

Just on fingertips, Uplive allows social video hosts to broadcast to the world, sharing their talents and building connections in real-time with users across the globe. Offering live opportunities for authentic interaction, the app has become an essential part of Indians' social lives during Coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Recognized as one of the most influential international brands in 2019 by Twitter, Uplive has more than 200 million registered users in over 150 countries, making it the largest independent video social entertainment platform in the world outside of China.

The platform has rapidly expanded operations to Hong Kong, Taipei, Los Angeles, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Saudi Arabia and other international media hubs.

The app is the brainchild of AIG, a leading live social company with 350 million registered users over 150 countries. The matrix of its offices is sread around the globe with 12 offices in various countries.

Recognizing the importance of serving India's diverse population, Uplive has combined its internationally successful algorithms with local features. For its Indian users, Uplive provides the option to change the app's language preferences, offering English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi Urdu and Hindi. These language options and Uplive's pioneering real-time translation features enable users to connect across language barriers.

As more stars of the Indian entertainment industry join the app, Uplive is emerging as an important platform for movie stars and online influencers to engage with their audience through live streaming. Uplive enables users to connect with their favorite musicians, celebrities, and entertainment personalities in real-time, a feature recently highlighted by top Indian YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

"India is a land of diversity, and there are many languages spoken across the country. With the fast digitalization of the country and the rising demand for vernacular content by a majority of the internet users in India, Uplive caters to this demand by bridging the language gap for our users and streamers with the seven local languages we currently support in-app," said Ahmad Mukhtiyar, Uplive's India Marketing Manager.

"Uplive empowers creators to share stories from their daily lives and connects like-minded communities. Celebrities and Bollywood stars joining Uplive is yet another sign of our continuous growth in India," Mukhtiyar added.

The AIG, over the years, has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connections.

In addition to Uplive and Lamour, the top dating app in global emerging markets, AIG owns SupreFans, a fan-centric live social app; and Haya, a voice-centric live social platform. It's operations in various geographical locations integrate local live social knowledge to foster individual market development and penetration.

Focusing on major emerging markets, AIG leverages its track record of innovation, cutting-edge technology, scalable global infrastructure, and global insights with local expertise to deliver user and shareholder value based on the most exciting growth opportunities in the live social marketplace.

