PNN

New Delhi [India], August 13: Coocaa, a rapidly rising name in smart entertainment solutions, has unveiled its latest and most versatile range of smart televisions in India -- catering to every kind of viewer, from first-time buyers seeking budget-friendly options to enthusiasts wanting premium cinematic experiences. The all-new lineup is available exclusively on Flipkart as part of the Freedom Day Sale, combining style, innovation, and exceptional value.

Also Read | Gaurav Gupta X Rene Caovilla - Bridal Couture Collection 'Quantum Entanglement'.

For those seeking top-tier home entertainment, the Y74 Pro Series delivers UHD QLED displays in 43", 55", and 65" screen sizes. Offering 30W sound output and generous storage, this series is built for stunning visuals, rich audio, and smooth performance across apps and games. Y74 Pro starts at ₹21,999 for the 43" model. Additionally, the Y74 Series offers UHD Google TVs in 55" and 65", providing premium quality at competitive prices, starting at ₹27,999 for the 55" Y74.

Bringing big-screen brilliance to the mid-range segment, the Q74 Series introduces vibrant 2K QLED technology in 32" HD Ready and 43" Full HD models. With Google TV OS and a boundless display design, these TVs combine stunning colour reproduction with a sleek, modern look--perfect for immersive binge-watching and everyday entertainment. The Q74 Series starts at just ₹10,499 for the 32" model.

Also Read | How India Emerges As Global Smartphone Manufacturing Hub: 'Make in India' Initiative, Apple and Tariff Strategies Explained.

At the entry level, Coocaa introduces the S4U Plus Series, powered by Coolita -- Coocaa's very own operating system. Available in 32" HD Ready and 43" Full HD variants, these TVs are designed for everyday entertainment and come preloaded with popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Sony LIV, and Zee5, making high-quality content more accessible than ever. The S4U Plus Series starts at just ₹7,699.

By spanning a wide range of sizes, features, and price points -- from affordable Coolita OS TVs to premium QLED UHD models -- Coocaa ensures there's a perfect TV for every budget, room size, and viewing preference.

"With our latest Coocaa lineup, we've brought together affordability, innovation, and variety like never before," said Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited. "From entry-level HD Ready models to premium QLED UHD Google TVs, there's something for every kind of viewer. Launching exclusively on Flipkart during the Freedom Day Sale allows us to deliver unbeatable value, ensuring that high-quality entertainment is within reach for all."

The new Coocaa smart TV range is available on Flipkart during the Freedom Day Sale, with limited-time offers and attractive pricing.

About Coocaa

Coocaa, a flagship brand of Skyworth, has been at the forefront of the smart TV industry for over 30 years. Renowned for its innovative technology and exceptional design, Coocaa has established a formidable global presence, with operations in 9 countries and 6 research and development centers. The brand has earned widespread acclaim, including 25 global design awards and recognition as a Guinness World Record holder for exceeding sales of 52,672 TVs. With a commitment to delivering affordable, cutting-edge entertainment solutions, Coocaa boasts over 350 service centers across India, ensuring comprehensive support and customer satisfaction. Coocaa continues to push the boundaries of technology, offering products that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers while maintaining its legacy of excellence in the global market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)