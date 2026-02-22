Mumbai, February 22: All four major international airports in Moscow were temporarily shut on Sunday after Russian air defence systems intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones within an hour, authorities said.

According to Russia’s civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, flight operations were suspended at Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo airports due to safety concerns. The restrictions were imposed as air defence forces responded to unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly heading toward the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on social media that another drone flying toward the city had been intercepted, bringing the total number destroyed to 11 by 4 pm local time. Russia-Ukraine War: Donald Trump Says Vladimir Putin Agreed to Halt Strikes on Kyiv for a Week As Ukraine Braces for Extreme Cold.

Authorities did not immediately report casualties or damage. Emergency services were placed on alert as a precaution. Ukraine Peace Deal: 'If Kiev Does Not Want Peace, Russia Will Achieve All Special Military Operation Goals by Military Means', Says Vladimir Putin Ahead of Trump-Zelensky Meet.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine approaches its fourth year, Moscow claims Ukrainian drones frequently target Russian regions, including the capital. Kyiv has not immediately commented on the latest incident.

