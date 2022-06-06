New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Creative Galileo, one of India's fastest-growing kids' early learning apps, announced a licensing deal with Shemaroo Entertainment, a leading Global content powerhouse, for their popular original character Bal Ganesh. The partnership allows Creative Galileo the publishing rights to the character Bal Ganesh. With this newest addition on the platform, children can now immerse themselves with beautiful stories of Bal Ganesh that will entertain them and pave the way for a creative and unique learning experience.

'Bal Ganesh' is one of Shemaroo's most beloved and popular original animated characters. The God of good fortune, prosperity, and success is also known as the young and mighty elephant-headed God. Through gamified content around Bal Ganesh, Creative Galileo will offer the adventures of the mischievous childhood as little God about his daily life. His loyal friend and vehicle, Mooshak, the mouse, will be accompanying him on this fun and inspiring journey while imparting lessons for life.

Commenting on the partnership, Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder-Creative Galileo, said, "Shemaroo is a pioneer in the content space offering entertaining and informative content to children of all ages. Bal Ganesh is a valuable addition to our existing universe of characters in our endeavour to provide quality rich educational content to children globally through our platform."

Speaking on the partnership, Smita Maroo, Sr. VP, Animation, Kids Digital & L&M, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "We are happy to license our most popular and beloved original character, Bal Ganesh to Creative Galileo for providing educational content to children. Bal Ganesh is a big hit amongst kids of all ages around the world, and we are happy to extend our character through this partnership to further entertain and educate the kids globally on Indian customs."

Shemaroo Entertainment is celebrating 60 years of providing complete family entertainment to all age groups with a lot of original content in the form of web series, and kids' entertainment that includes original animated series, Bal Ganesh, Ghatothkach and other homegrown characters.

Creative Galileo is a new-age EdTech start-up transforming early learning globally for children from three to ten years. The 'Kids Early Learn App' is the first-of-its-kind Indian character-based app to leverage technology to emphasize personalized needs, inquiry-based learning methods, and experiential activities, resulting in a fun, interactive curriculum. They have had partnerships with leading companies such as Big Animation, Graphic India, Amar Chitra Katha, Periwinkle, Toonz Animation, and others to provide quality localized content and interactive learning journeys to children.

The e-learning platform, since its inception, has already garnered over 7 million downloads to date.

Since its inception in July 2020, the e-learning app has recorded over 7 million downloads and over 7,00,000 Monthly active users.

Since its inception in July 2020, the e-learning app has recorded over 7 million downloads and over 7,00,000 Monthly active users. Creative Galileo is also the first portfolio company of CXXO, an initiative by renowned investor Vani Kola's Kalaari Capital to champion women founders in India's start-up ecosystem. HolonIQ recently listed Creative Galileo on their annual list of the 100 most promising EdTech start-ups from India and South Asia.

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is a leading global content powerhouse, which has played a pioneering role in the arena of content ownership, aggregation, and distribution. Shemaroo has been a core part of the Bollywood Industry and has managed to maintain many relationships with the best production houses over the years. With a diverse and growing collection of over 3700 titles, Shemaroo has offered premium content and services to customers in more than 30 countries, across several Indian languages. With the brand in existence for over five decades, Shemaroo continues to redefine itself to respond to the disrupting consumer environment, by delivering content across age groups in genres such as movies, comedy, devotional and kids.

The company's innate ability to sense the pulse of what an audience will consume, has not only helped it become a trusted partner to few of the biggest media platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, HotStar, Star Gold, Zee Cinema, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, Tata Sky, Apple iTunes, Etisalat, but has also helped Shemaroo create entertainment experiences, in ways never thought of. Today, Shemaroo has evolved to be an entrenched player in the digital ecosystem. Shemaroo also launched its own video streaming platform ShemarooMe in 2018 and recently strengthened its outreach by entering the broadcast business with Shemaroo MarathiBana, a Free-To-Air Marathi movie channel and Shemaroo TV, a Hindi General Entertainment, Free-To-Air channel that offers an exciting bouquet of highest TRP rated daily soaps to entertain the viewers across India.

