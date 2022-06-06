The Jurassic saga comes to an end this week as Jurassic World Dominion is set to release in theatres this Thursday. Helmed by Collin Trevorrow, the film will directly deal with the events of Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom and feature all the teeth and dinos you have come to expect from the franchise. World Dinosaur Day: From T-Rex’s First Killing Reveal to Raptor Chase, 10 Best Dino Scenes From Jurassic Park Franchise As We Wait for Jurassic World Dominion on June 10.

With this being a conclusion to the Jurassic saga (at least for now), a bunch of legacy characters are returning here from the previous films. Fans are definitely excited for what's in store over here and how everything will be wrapped up. So until we wait for Jurassic World Dominion, let's take a look at what the film is all about. Jurassic World Dominion Featurrette: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and More Relive the Legacy in This New Promo For Chris Pratt's Dinosaur Film! (Watch Video).

Jurassic World Dominion Cast

From the returning Jurassic World cast members, we of course have Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Omar Sy (Barry Sembene) and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood). Jurassic Park legacy actors like Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) return as well. They will be joined by newcomer DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts) too.

Jurassic World Dominion Plot

Jurassic World Dominion will take place four years after Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. Dinosaurs are now living amongst humans and other animals all around the world. With the balance being shaken, arises a new threat as our group embarks on a new journey.

Jurassic World Dominion Trailer

Jurassic World Dominion Release Date

Jurassic World Dominion releases in theatres on June 9, 2022.

Jurassic World Dominion Review

The reviews for Jurassic World Dominion aren't out yet. When they are, the page will be updated.

