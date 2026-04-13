VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: CREDAI-MCHI, under the leadership of its President Sukhraj Nahar, participated in a high-level meeting convened by the Hon. Revenue Minister, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Chandrakant Bawankule, to deliberate on critical revenue-related challenges affecting the real estate sector across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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CREDAI-MCHI was represented by Rushi Mehta, Secretary; Dominic Romell, Immediate Past President; Husain Lalani, Joint Treasurer; Ricardo Romell, Joint Secretary; and Keval Valambhia, COO. Senior Vice President Shailesh Puranik and Vice President Gurminder Singh Seera attended the meeting virtually. The meeting was in continuation of the representations and meetings held with the collector, city & Suburban by the Joint Task Force, comprising representatives from NAREDCO, BDA, and PEATA, as part of the broader consultative framework for resolving revenue relating matters affecting the real estate Industry in Mumbai/MMR.

Speaking on the development, Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "The meeting reflects a strong intent from the government to address industry concerns with urgency and clarity. The proposed measures, particularly the move towards digitisation and process simplification, will significantly enhance ease of doing business and bring greater transparency to the sector. Bringing clarity to royalty related issues plaguing the industry was an urgent priority, and it has now been dealt in a positive and proactive manner by the honourable Minister."

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Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, added, "The discussions were highly constructive, with clear direction on resolving key bottlenecks faced by developers particularly concerning Royalty permissions and NA clearances. Online Royalty permissions and payments including extension of Royalty window from 1 month to 6 months was the key outcome from the meeting."

Bringing clarity to the fact that no Royalty was required when excavated earth was used for captive consumption and ensuring that this clarity trickles down to the lowest rung of the beaurocracy was emphasised by the Honourable Minister and to that end a joint meeting was scheduled with the Municipal Commissioner shortly to resolve the same.

The meeting also addressed the need for improved integration of property-related records. It was proposed that transactions such as development agreements, mortgages, and leases be automatically updated in the Property Register through system linkage with Index-II records.

Further, in areas governed by Regional Plans, the process for payment of one time Non-Agricultural (NA) charges is set to be simplified through an online system currently nearing completion. Until its rollout, such matters will be handled at the planning authority level to avoid delays rather than being forwarded to the collector office.

CREDAI-MCHI extended its gratitude to the Hon. Revenue Minister for his proactive approach and continued support towards resolving industry challenges, reaffirming its commitment to working collaboratively with the government to drive sustainable and structured growth in the real estate sector.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2200+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

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