Singapore, February 13: Global technology company CrimsonLogic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International and a leader in digital trade, digital ports, and technology solutions, is expanding its proprietary Generative AI (GenAI) advisory platform "AskCL", through a strategic collaboration with BDO Singapore, a leading professional services firm. Together, they are co-creating "AskBDO" - an innovative Generative AI (GenAI) advisory platform designed to provide accurate, domain-specific insights for professionals in legal, tax, and finance. This strategic partnership aims to transform professional advisory services by leveraging cutting-edge Generative AI to provide accurate, domain-specific insights.

Currently, GenAI solutions commonly encounter issues such as hallucination, where AI generates plausible but incorrect information, as well as data lineage inconsistencies, contextual limitations, data freshness, privacy concerns, and ethical considerations. These are critical areas that any robust GenAI solution must address to be effective and trustworthy.

"AskBDO" combines CrimsonLogic's technological expertise with BDO's domain-specific insights to deliver accurate, reliable, and relevant responses to specialized queries, providing users with a dedicated virtual advisor to access precise information quickly, thereby enhancing their decision-making processes and reducing the risk of errors. This improved efficiency allows these professionals in specialized fields such as legal, tax, and finance to focus on complex tasks that require human expertise, ultimately delivering greater value to their clients and organizations.

The "AskBDO" platform leverages updated, curated knowledge bases and fine-tunes solutions for specific industries to provide verifiable responses. It also allows multiple organizations to use the platform while keeping their data isolated and secure, as its multi-universe knowledge base separates and manages both public and private data, enhancing the contextual accuracy of responses. Additionally, the platform offers robust customization capabilities, empowering users to develop tailored topics and knowledge bases.

"This strategic partnership with BDO Singapore represents a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize professional advisory services through advanced technology. Together, we are not just developing a tool, but shaping the future of how businesses leverage AI for strategic decision-making and operational excellence," said Lawrence Ng, CEO of CrimsonLogic.

Frankie Chia, Managing Partner at BDO Singapore, said, "This collaboration with CrimsonLogic enables us to innovate and leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver practical, tailored solutions for our clients. "AskBDO" will empower our professionals with enhanced access to specialized knowledge and domain expertise, acting as a valuable resource that supports their day-to-day work. Looking ahead, we also aim to offer our clients the opportunity to experience a Digital BDO, providing them with faster, more accurate insights and greater value through innovative, AI-driven solutions."

Together, CrimsonLogic and BDO Singapore mark a transformative leap in the adoption of GenAI across industries, setting a new benchmark for professional advisory services in the digital age.

ABOUT CRIMSONLOGIC

CrimsonLogic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitally transform and simplify global trade. With over 36 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology enablement in the fields of trade facilitation and compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations. Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

ABOUT BDO SINGAPORE

BDO Singapore is a leading professional services firm offering audit, tax, and advisory solutions to SMEs, large private businesses, and multinational corporations. Established in 1972, we have built a strong reputation with a team of over 600 professionals delivering services such as Audit & Assurance, Tax & Risk Advisory, Business Restructuring & Forensics, Deal, Cyber Security & Digital Advisory, Management Consulting and Outsourced Accounting.

As an independent member of BDO International, the world's fifth-largest professional services network with a presence in 166 countries -- they provide global expertise with local insights. BDO's partners and directors foster trust and innovation, helping clients grow and transform in a culture of collaboration and excellence.

